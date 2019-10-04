Tata Nexon Electric SUV Likely to be Priced More Than Rs 15 Lakh, Debut in Early 2020
The Tata Neon is set for a debut in early 2020 and will target a range of about 300 km to address range anxiety.
Tata Nexon Diesel. Image for representation. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
Tata Motors has announced that it would debut its first electric vehicle, the Nexon EV in the first half of 2020. This EV will target a range of about 300 km to address range anxiety.
According to Shailesh Chandra, President - Electric Mobility Business & Corporate Strategy, Tata Motors Ltd. said, “We are proud to announce that Nexon EV will be available for personal buyers in India from Q4 (Jan-Mar) FY19-20. Powered by the cutting-edge Ziptron technology, Nexon EV promises to address the barriers that exist in the EV market today and will deliver thrilling on-road performance, ensuring zero-emission. We are also excited to have the famous celebrity couple – Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar on board to share their experience with the EV enthusiasts. We are confident that the new Nexon EV will further raise the bar for electric cars, making EVs an aspirational choice for consumers.”
Powered by the latest Ziptron technology, Nexon EV will be equipped with an efficient high voltage system, fast charging capability, battery and motor with a warranty of 8 years, and adherence to IP67 (dust and waterproof) standard. Expected to be priced between Rs 15 to 17 Lakhs.
