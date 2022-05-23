Tata Nexon EV and Tigor EV Get a Price Hike of Rs 25,000, Details Here

Tata Motors has hiked the prices of its EV lineup by Rs 25,000. The hike will be effective on all variants of Nexon EV and Tigor EV currently on sale in India. Nexon EV, which is available in five variants XM, XM PLus, XZ Plus, XZ Plus Dark Edition, now comes at a starting price of Rs 14.79 lakh whereas the base XE variant of Tigor EV is priced at Rs 12.49. Tigor EV's lineup also features XM, XZ PLus and XZ Plus Dual-tone.

The latest price revision comes after Tata Motors recently announced a hike of up to Rs 22,500 on its select diesel and petrol cars. Tata Safari had the most significant hike of Rs 22,500 followed by Altroz which became dearer by Rs 20,000 compared to its previous price list. Tata Harrier prices were up by Rs 18,400 whereas the prices of Nexon's standard models saw an increase of Rs 17,000. Tata Tiago and Tigor rates saw an increase of up to Rs 15,000 depending upon the model.

The latest price hike on Tata's EV lineup also follows the launch of Nexon EV Max. Powered by a bigger 40.5 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack, the new Max variant of the sub-four-meter electric SUV offers 33 percent better battery capacity compared to the standard Nexon EV and comes with an ARAI certified range of 437 km. The car's engine is tuned to deliver an output of 105 kW (143 PS) of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. Nexon EV Max can go from 0 to 100 kmph in less than 9 seconds.

Tata is offering Nexon EV Max with two options of chargers- a 3.3 kW charger or a 7.2 kW AC fast charger which can be installed at home or at the workplace. The car can juice up its battery in 6.5 hours with fast charging options. The EV also supports a faster charging time of 0 – 80% in just 56 mins from any 50 kW DC fast charger.

