Tata Nexon is currently one of the most popular products by the company. Not just the conventional market segments, Nexon also holds a market share of around 64 per cent in the electric passenger vehicle car segment. For the last fiscal year, Tata had sold a total of 3805 units of the Nexon EV. With the success of Nexon and the expansion of the EV market in India, we can expect the company to come up with more electric vehicle options in its portfolio.

Auto enthusiasts have been talking about a possible 7-seater version of the Tata Nexon EV. Tata has come up with multiple 7-seater options over the years like the Safari, Harrier in the conventional segment. If the auto giant decides to introduce a 7-seater in the EV segment, what better way than a version of the already successful Nexon EV. The car would be a possible competition to MPVs like the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and could be a game-changer in the segment.

Many pictures of the possible design of Nexon EV 7-seater have been digitally rendered and shared online by designers, as per a report by Rushlane. Another design of Nexon EV, shared by SRK design, shows a complete view of what the car would look like.

This digitally rendered design of Nexon EV has been stretched out to make additional room for the third row of passengers in the car. The bonnet space appears to be shortened to make optimum utilization of the available length of the car. The longer roofline of the car gives it the signature MPV-ish stance. Apart from the basic structure, it also gets a change in details of design and sports an alloy wheel design like the Harrier and new-gen Safari.

Overall, the car carries the Nexon feel with the design and no major design feel shifts have been made.

Check it out:

As of now, the current version of the Nexon EV is powered by a single electric motor that produces an output of 120 PS and max torque of 245Nm. The car has a 30.2 kWh Li-ion battery that gives it a range of around 312 km in a single full charge.

Also Watch:

Nexon takes about 8.5 hours via a regular charger and 60 mins of fast charging for a full charge. It is priced from Rs. 13.99 lakh to Rs. 16.56 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here