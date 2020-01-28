Tata Nexon EV Launch: Price, Variants, Features, Battery Range, Charging Time and More
News18.com | January 28, 2020, 1:21 PM IST
The Tata Nexon is arguably one of the most popular compact SUVs on sale in Inia right now. And without a doubt, electric vehicles, or EV, are what is said to be the future of automobiles. As a result, Tata Motors has decided to bring these two things together in the form of the Tata Nexon EV, the electric version of the Tata Nexon SUV. This has been launched in India today at a price tag of Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) which makes the Tata Nexon EV as the most affordable electric SUV in India, and also, one of the most affordable EV in India right now. The Tata Nexon EV joins the newly launched Electric Vehicle club that currently only existed of the MG ZS EV and the Hyundai Kona. However, the Tata Nexon EV is the most accessible of the lot.
We brought you all the updates from the launch event of the Tata Nexon EV, including its price, features, variants, design details and the rest. Here's how it happened.
Jan 28, 2020 1:17 pm (IST)
Jan 28, 2020 1:13 pm (IST)
The Tata Nexon EV has been launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 13.99 lakh for the XM variant, Rs 14.99 lakh for the XZ+ variant and Rs 15.99 lakh for the top-spec XZ+ LUX variant (all prices ex-showroom, pan-India).
Jan 28, 2020 1:08 pm (IST)
The Tata Nexon EV has been unveiled. Price announcement incoming.
Jan 28, 2020 1:04 pm (IST)
The Tata Nexon EV is set to be unveiled, following which, there will be the much-awaited price announcement.
Jan 28, 2020 1:01 pm (IST)
Tata Nexon EV owners will also get a complimentary charging device along with the installation service for the said device.
Jan 28, 2020 1:00 pm (IST)
The Tata Nexon EV will also be available as part of Tata's Subscription service. As part of this, you can subscribe to the car for a duration of 12 months to 4 years without any down payment.
Jan 28, 2020 12:59 pm (IST)
300 fast chargers to be made available as part of Tata Motors' network by March 2020. Nexon EV owners to get preferential charges for these services.
Jan 28, 2020 12:58 pm (IST)
The Tata Nexon EV will offer these warranties:
8 years/1.6 lakh km warranty on the battery and motor
3 years/1.25 lakh km standard vehicle warranty
5 years optional extended warranty pack
Jan 28, 2020 12:57 pm (IST)
The Tata Nexon EV will be offered in three variants - XM, XZ+ and the XZ+ LUX. Here's the variant-wise feature distribution.
Jan 28, 2020 12:56 pm (IST)
Three colour options to be offered with the Tata Nexon EV.
Jan 28, 2020 12:54 pm (IST)
Here are some of the features that come as part of the Tata ZConnect system. And yes, you can turn on your AC remotely, through your smartphone.
Jan 28, 2020 12:53 pm (IST)
The ZConnect app will be free for the first year for those buying the Tata Nexon EV.
Jan 28, 2020 12:53 pm (IST)
35 connected car features, across five categories, to be offered as part of Tata Motors ZConnect technology.
Jan 28, 2020 12:52 pm (IST)
And yes, the top-spec Tata Nexon EV will get a sunroof,
Jan 28, 2020 12:52 pm (IST)
Harman 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system will be offered with the Tata Nexon that will also support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Jan 28, 2020 12:51 pm (IST)
The Tata Nexon EV, despite being an electric vehicle, will offer dual driving modes,
Jan 28, 2020 12:50 pm (IST)
The Tata Nexon EV is claimed to be able to do a 0-60 km/h sprint in 4.6 seconds and can do a 0-100 km/h in 9.9 seconds.
Jan 28, 2020 12:49 pm (IST)
The drivetrain being used by Tata Motors has been tested over a distance of 10 lakh kilometres in Indian driving conditions.
Jan 28, 2020 12:48 pm (IST)
The interiors have been designed to give a sense of spaciousness and a premium feel to the passengers.
Jan 28, 2020 12:48 pm (IST)
The Tata Nexon EV offers 205mm of ground clearance.
Jan 28, 2020 12:47 pm (IST)
Those interested in the Tata Nexon EV see a great value proposition in this product - claims Tata Motors.
Jan 28, 2020 12:47 pm (IST)
The Tata Nexon EV is a product made in India, made for India, says the company.
Jan 28, 2020 12:45 pm (IST)
Croma electronics retailer will be the first to offer Electric Vehicles on sale, having partnered with Tata Motors. They will showcase the Tata Nexon EV at select outlets, and also offer test drives.
Jan 28, 2020 12:43 pm (IST)
Here's how the several arms of Tata Group have come together to make the Tata UniEVerse electric charging ecosystem:
Charging - Tata Power
Battery Cells - Tata Chemicals
Components - Tata AutoComp System
Financing - Tata Motors Finance
Electric Vehicles - Tata Motors
Retail Experience - Croma
Jan 28, 2020 12:37 pm (IST)
Tata Motors to come out with two more SUVs, one sedan and one hatchback over the course of the next one year.
Jan 28, 2020 12:36 pm (IST)
'Tata UniEVerse' to be the name of the electric ecosystem being brought by Tata Motors.
Jan 28, 2020 12:34 pm (IST)
Globally, the shift towards electric vehicles is happening and irreversible. And given the levels of pollution across the world, this trend is only set to grow. More so in India as some of the most polluted cities in the world are in our country, says Tata Motors.
Jan 28, 2020 12:32 pm (IST)
As any transformation, EV requires the development of an entire ecosystem, says Tata Motors.
Jan 28, 2020 12:31 pm (IST)
The Tata Nexon EV will also be the first Electric SUV made by an Indian auto maker.
Jan 28, 2020 12:29 pm (IST)
Tata Motors say that they will be focussing on working an ecosystem of clean and green mobility.