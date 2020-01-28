Tata Nexon EV Launch: Price, Variants, Features, Battery Range, Charging Time and More

Read More

The Tata Nexon is arguably one of the most popular compact SUVs on sale in Inia right now. And without a doubt, electric vehicles, or EV, are what is said to be the future of automobiles. As a result, Tata Motors has decided to bring these two things together in the form of the Tata Nexon EV, the electric version of the Tata Nexon SUV. This has been launched in India today at a price tag of Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) which makes the Tata Nexon EV as the most affordable electric SUV in India, and also, one of the most affordable EV in India right now. The Tata Nexon EV joins the newly launched Electric Vehicle club that currently only existed of the MG ZS EV and the Hyundai Kona. However, the Tata Nexon EV is the most accessible of the lot.We brought you all the updates from the launch event of the Tata Nexon EV, including its price, features, variants, design details and the rest. Here's how it happened.