Tata Nexon EV Launched in Nepal at NPR 35.99 Lakh, Bookings Open for NPR 25,000

The Tata Nexon EV is the best-selling electric car in India and now, Tata Motors is expanding the sales network of the SUV. The company has announced their entry into Nepal and has launched the Tata Nexon EV for NPR 35.99 lakh. The Nexon EV will be available in three variants - XM, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux, and will come with a warranty of 8 years or 1,60,000 km (whichever is earlier) on the battery and 3 years or 1,25,000 km (whichever is earlier) on the Vehicle.

Tata Motors has also said that customers can become a part of the priority delivery list by booking the Tata Nexon EV for a refundable amount of NPR 25,000 which can also be done by through the company’s website. The vehicles are now on display and have been made available for test drives across the dealer network by Sipradi Trading Pvt.

Mayank Baldi – Head PVIB, Tata Motors, said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of our electric SUV – The Nexon EV in Nepal. Powered with cutting-edge green technology, Ziptron, the Nexon EV elevates the customer experience to an all-new level. With aspirational design and features, uncompromised safety, superior driving pleasure, an attractive service package, and a fully dedicated charging network, the Nexon EV brings the most comprehensive ecosystem, ensuring complete peace of mind at the lowest cost of ownership. We are confident that our customers will be delighted with the Nexon EV, and we wish them happy memories on behalf of Tata Motors passenger and electric vehicles.”

Launched in January 2020 in India, the product has received a tremendous response and it is the largest-selling electric SUV in the country capturing over 76.8% (as of Q1 FY22) market share.

Additionally, Tata Motors says that they will be setting up a complete EV ecosystem and will introduce more EV products, along with an attractive service package, warranty on the battery, charging infrastructure with state-of-the-art DC chargers at strategic locations across the country and innovative home charging facilities.

