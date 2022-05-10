Tata Nexon EV Max Electric SUV to Launch in India Tomorrow - Details Here

Tata Motors is all set to unveil the updated iteration of the Nexon EV tomorrow. Called the Nexon EV Max, the new car will be offered with a bigger battery pack and a host of other updates, most of which are still under wraps. Ahead of the official launch, Tata has shared a few teasers giving us a glimpse of the car’s design and feature list. The teaser shows the Nexon car will be coming with a new illuminated gear selector dial featuring various drive modes. We can also see controls for an adjustable regenerative braking switch, auto-hold function, and electronic parking brake near the gear selector dial.

Another teaser confirmed the continuation of a semi-digital instrument cluster (featuring a 7-inch colour display) and the 7-inch infotainment touchscreen on Nexon EV Max. It suggests that Nexon EV Max is unlikely to get a major update on the exterior design barring an updated alloy wheel.

The Nexon EV Max is likely to be offered with a 40kWh battery pack compared to a 30.2kWh unit on the standard model of the electric car. The new battery back is expected to make the new car heavier by 100kgs, but a 136 PS electric motor will handle the extra weight without much trouble. The current Ziptron powertrain of standard Nexon EV delivers a maximum output of 129 PS of power and 245 Nm of peak torque.

The bigger battery pack also means a better range delivery by the EV and speculations are Nexon EV Max's range may go up to 400 km with a full battery compared to the existing claimed range of 312 km.

The car is also likely to get fast charging support. So, juicing up the battery with time constraints should be a big concern

While an official word on the pricing is yet to be out, we expect Nexon EV Max to be offered over a premium of Rs 2-3 lakh over the standard variant of the EV. Presently, Nexon EV is being sold with a starting price tag of Rs 14.54 lakh which goes up to Rs 17.15 lakh (ex-showroom) for the range-topping model.

