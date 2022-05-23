Tata Nexon EV Max vs MG ZS EV: Here's How the Two New Electric SUVs Compare

Expanding its fleet of electric vehicles, homegrown automaker Tata Motors launched the Nexon EV Max this month. The new EV Max model has entered the market with better range and power than the standard Nexon EV. Meanwhile, British automaker MG Motor also introduced its electric SUV MG ZS EV earlier in March this year. Both the cars are 5-seater sub-compact SUVs. The Tata Nexon EV Max comes at a starting price of Rs 17.74 lakh while the MG ZS EV gets a starting price tag of Rs 22 lakh.

Both SUVs also come with a host of features and functions thus giving tough competition to each other in the market where the demand for SUVs has seen a consistent rise. So, if you are confused to choose between the two, we have compared these cars making your work easier.

The Tata Nexon EV Max comes in four variants namely XZ+ with 3.3 kW charger, XZ+ with 7.2 kW AC fast charger, XZ+ Lux with 3.3 kW charger, and XZ+ Lux with 7.2 kW AC fast charger. The price ranges from Rs 17.74 lakh for the XZ+ 3.3 kW charger to Rs 19.24 lakh for the XZ+ Lux 7.2 kW AC fast charger.

Relatively, the MG ZS EV could prove to be a bit costly for the customers. MG is offering two variants of MG ZS EV namely Excite and Exclusive which are priced at Rs 22 lakh and Rs 25.88 lakh, respectively.

The Tata Nexon EV Max is powered by a 40.5 kWh li-ion battery pack while the MG ZS EV stems its power from a 50.3 kWh battery. Clearly, the MG ZS EV has a larger battery capacity, and thus it leads the power figures.

Nexon EV Max generates 143 PS of power against the 174 PS generated by the MG ZS EV. The max torque of the MG ZS EV is 280 Nm which is 30 Nm more than Nexon EV Max. However, the top speed of both the vehicles remains to be the same.

Now, the decisive point in buying an electric vehicle is the range they offer. Here, Tata claims a 437 km ARAI-certified range for the Nexon EV Max whereas the MG ZS EV can run for 461 km on a single charge.

In terms of features, the MG ZS EV boasts a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 7-inch digital driver’s display. The Nexon EV Max has been equipped with an auto/manual DTC check, Zconnect 2.0 technology, and smartwatch integration. The top-spec XZ+ Lux gets an air purifier, ventilated front seats, and an electric sunroof. The MG ZS EV comes with a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, and rear AC vents.

