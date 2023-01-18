Tata Nexon EV MAX XM Launched at Rs 16.49 Lakh, Gets Extended Range of 453 Km

Tata Motors has launched a new variant of the Nexon EV in the Indian market. Christened as Tata Nexon EV MAX XM, it has been priced at Rs 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country with deliveries starting from April 2023. In addition, the brand has realigned the entire variant line-up of the all-electric SUV with updated pricing and enhanced range.

Also Read: Tata Sierra EV Production-Ready Version Showcased at Auto Expo 2023, Could Launch by 2025

The Nexon EV MAX XM is packed with several premium features such as Electronic Parking Brake, Automatic Climate control, Electronic Stability Program with i-VBAC, Projector Headlamps with LED DRLs and LED tail lamps, Push Button Start, Digital TFT Instrument Cluster, ZConnect Connected Car tech with Smartwatch Connectivity and Rear Disc Brakes.

With this announcement, Tata Nexon EV price starts from Rs 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom) while the MAX variants will now deliver a driving range of 453 km on a single charge. The Nexon MAX variants will return 453 km (MIDC) from Jan 25 while the existing customers will get this range enhancement through a software upgrade at dealerships from February 15, 2023.

Commenting on the rejig in the Nexon EV portfolio, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head- Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “India’s #1 EV, Nexon EV has completed its third successful year. It is loved and trusted by over 40,000 customers and it has been driven over 600 million kilometres. On this occasion, we are committed to making sustainable transportation accessible to everyone, and this repositioning is a big step in that direction."

The range-topping Nexon EV MAX XZ+ Lux, priced at Rs 18.49 lakh (ex-showroom), will be available with a plethora of advanced features in the form of Leatherette Seats with Ventilation, Wireless Smartphone Charger, Auto Dimming IRVM, Cabin Air Purifier, Electric Sunroof, 8-inch Floating Infotainment system by HARMAN with 8 speakers, 16-inch Alloy wheels, Hill Descent Control, Sharkfin Antenna etc.

Some of the standard features in the e-SUV will include Projector headlamps and LED DRLs, Push Button Start, Digital TFT Instrument Cluster, Cruise Control, ZConnect Connected Car tech with Smartwatch Connectivity, Harman infotainment system, Automatic climate control. All these features are on offer with the entry-level Nexon EV Prime XM.

Tata Nexon EV bookings are open across all the company authorized dealerships. “Our smart engineering and government incentives have allowed us to achieve this disruption, maintaining the same high level of quality and service, our customers expect from us. With this, we are confident that more and more customers will make the switch to e-mobility," added Srivatsa.

Price Chart:

Model Variant Battery Pack Charger option Price in INR Lakh Nexon EV Prime XM 30.2 kWh 3.3kw 14.49 XZ+ 15.99 XZ+ Lux 16.99 Nexon EV MAX XM 40.5 kWh 3.3 kW 16.49 XZ+ 17.49 XZ+ Lux 18.49 XM 7.2 kW 16.99 XZ+ 17.99 XZ+ Lux 18.99

Read all the Latest Auto News here