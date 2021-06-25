Tata Nexon EV Now Gets New Alloy-Wheels and Updated Infotainment System

Indian carmaker Tata Motors recently updated the Nexon EV. The automobile brand has only introduced two major changes including a new design for alloy wheels and a bunch of updates in the infotainment system. The all-new alloy wheels are 16-inch machine-cut tyres that come with a five-spoke design. The all-new set of four wheels are made available with XZ+ and XZ+LUX models while XM trim gets steel wheels with wheel caps. The seven-inch infotainment touchscreen, which is compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, has now been included with ZConnect tech, which comes with more than 35 connected features. There are no other changes in the car apart from this.

The electric vehicle is powered by a 3-phase synchronous motor that generates 129 PS of power and 245 Nm of maximum torque. The motor is paired with a 30.2 kWh battery. Other equipment of the four-wheeler include a keyless entry and go, cooled glove box, hands-free tailgate, automatic climate control, and all power windows. The SUV is also home to a semi-digital instrument console along with a 7-inch TFT MID and an analogue speedometer.

In the cabin, there are AC vents, dual front airbags, ISOFIX mounts, central locking, central locking, child safety locks, anti-theft alarm, stability control, follow-me-home headlamps, rear-seat centre armrest, adjustable headrests, stability control and follow-me-home headlamps.

On the exterior, one can spot highlights below the front grille. The vehicle looks powerful and has bulky headlamps with integrated LED DRLs.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors has announced a discount till the end of this month on some of its select offerings including data Nexon Diesel, Tata Harrier, Tata Tiago and Tata Nexon EV. These discounts are available in terms of cash benefit, exchange bonus and corporate discounts.

