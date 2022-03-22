Tata Nexon EV Price Increased by Rs 25,000, Here's the Latest Price List

India’s best-selling EV, Tata Nexon EV has received a uniform price hike of Rs 25,000 across all its variants. Nexon EV is offered in five variants XM, XZ Plus, XZ Plus Luxury, XZ Plus Dark, and the top XZ Plus Dark Luxury variant. The electric crossover SUV, which previously was available with a starting price tag of Rs 14.29 lakh will now be available for Rs 14.54 for the base model. The hike in Nexon EV prices comes a few days after Tata Motors announced price revision for its select models citing an increase in the input cost.

With the Rs 25,000 price hike, the base model of Nexon EV is now available for Rs 14.54 lakh instead of Rs 14.29 lakh. Accordingly, the prices of the Nexon EV XZ variant has gone up from Rs 15.70 lakh to Rs 15.95 lakh; XZ Plus Dark has moved from Rs 16.04 to Rs 16.29 lakhs and the XZ Plus Lux variant of the EV has jumped to Rs 16.95 lakh from Rs 16.70. The top variant of Nexon EV, XZ Plus Dark LUX has breached the ceiling of Rs 17 lakh and the prices have moved from Rs 16.90 lakh to Rs 17.15 lakh (all prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi).

Tata Nexon EV is the biggest player in the passenger electric car segment right now and accounts for more than 95 per cent of EV sales in India. Packed by a 30.2 kWh battery, Tata Nexon EV claims to deliver a driving range of up to 312 km in a single charge. The vehicle can be charged up to 80 per cent in less than one hour using a DC fast charger. However, the normal charger offered with Nexon EV takes up to 8.5 hours for charging from 10 to 90 per cent.

The electric motor of Nexon EV is tuned to deliver an output of 127 bhp and a peak torque of 245 Nm.

