Tata Nexon EV Records Over 2600 Unit Sales Within a Year, Becomes Highest Selling Electric Car in India

Tata Motors had launched their electric car called Nexon on January 28, last year. As the car almost completes one year of its existence in the Indian market, the makers have announced that over 2,600 units of the vehicle have been sold in 2020.

A report published in Rushlane mentions that the sale of Made in India electric car picked up pace in May, with 78 units. After this, there was a rising figure in the number of sales every month. The sale of Nexon EV was roaring between the months of October and December. In fact, in December alone, a total of 418 units were sold making the year total touch 2602. The now-best selling electric car in India had a slow start as the sales were hit due to the coronavirus lockdown in March. It must be noted that even though the car was launched by the end of January, the sales could only pick up some sort of pace in March only.

A huge part of the sales boost came after Energy Efficiency Services Limited (ESSL) ordered 150 units of Nexon EV. The organisation had opted for the XZ+ variant which is priced at Rs.14.86 lakhs.The Indian car making company had also come up with a subscription plan for Nexon in August last year. In order to further push the sales, the makers had also reduced the subscription price in September and December. By seeing the sales figures, now it is pretty much evident that the price decreased indeed worked in the favour of Tata Motors.

In case a person is interested in purchasing the car, they can avail the subscription plan that starts from Rs.29,500 per month. However, this plan is only applicable to the XZ+ variant of the four-wheeler. Currently, this plan can only be availed in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.