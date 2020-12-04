Tata Nexon EV Sales Crosses 2,200 Units Since Launch; 74 Percent Market Share Among Electric Cars

Tata Nexon EV has surpassed the 2000 sales milestone in over 10 months since launch. The sales of the Nexon EV reached 2,200 units as of November 2020, indicating the rapid demand for the EVs in the personal car segment. After rolling out its 1,000th Nexon EV in August this year, the car clocked in another 1,000 sales units in a record time of 3 months (Sept-Nov 2020), making Nexon EV the best-selling electric car in India. Currently, Tata Motors is leading the EV segment with a 74% market share.

Appreciating the strong response from customers, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President – Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “This is a moment of great pride for us and those working with us in our journey to accelerate the adoption of EVs in India. The Tata Nexon EV, since launch, has captured the imagination of the entire nation and has consistently led the way for the electric vehicle segment. Offering thrilling performance, connected drive experience with zero emissions and at an attractive pricing, the Nexon EV has found widespread acceptance among its customers.

This growing demand is on the back of increased awareness, growing charging infrastructure, encouraging government incentives, breaking myths that surrounds EVs, and most importantly the undisputed benefits that it offers i.e. lower operating cost. Further, with the continued support from the government in terms of incentives such as benefits on registration and road tax, we hope that EVs will soon become the most desirable and a mainstream choice for the customers in India.”

Further, to accelerate the adoption of EVs in India, Tata Motors also introduced a holistic e-mobility ecosystem “Tata uniEVerse” to closely leverage the strengths and experience of other Tata Group companies to create a viable EV environment. Powered by Tata uniEVerse, consumers will have access to a suite of e-mobility offerings including charging solutions, innovative retail experiences and easy financing options.