Tata Nexon EV Subscription Prices Slashed across India, Now Starts at Rs 29,500 per Month

Tata launched the Nexon EV in January this year. The car sales since the launch have been quite decent as the brand has managed to sell 2000 units of Nexon EV within 10 months of its launch. According to the details shared by the carmaker, the sales currently stand at over 2000 as they have sold a thousand units of the vehicle in September, October and November.

The Indian automaker had initially rolled out the Tata Motors EV Subscription Plan of Rs 41,900 for a 36-month tenure. The price of the plan dipped in September to Rs 34,900 per month. Now, the subscription prices have been reduced further. In Delhi and NCR region, the price of the subscription has dropped to Rs 29,500 per month as a part of the limited period offer. The 24 month-period subscription plan is at Rs 31,600 per month, while the 12-month plan is at Rs 34,500 per month.

The plan prices vary from one place to another. The subscription plan in Bengaluru and Hyderabad for 36 months, 24 months and 12 months is, Rs 34,700 per month, Rs 37,200 per month and Rs 40,400 per month, respectively. The prices for Mumbai and Pune are at Rs 36,700, Rs 33,700 and Rs 31,400 for 12 months, 24 months and 12 months, respectively.

Also Watch:

Customers are free to choose from any of the three plans that include the 36 months plan, 24 months plan and 12 months plan. The price of the plan is for 1,500 kilometres per month. On crossing the limit, the price increases by Rs 1,600 per month for 2,000 kilometres and by another Rs 1,600 for 2,500 kilometres per month, according to a report in RushLane.

In terms of specs, the Tata Nexon EV is powered by a 30.2 kWh Lithium-ion battery driving. The electric engine offers an output of 127 hp and 245 Nm. There are two driving modes that are available; the Drive mode and the Sport mode. The car battery offers a max range of more than 312 kilometres on a single charge.