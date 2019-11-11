Tata Nexon EV to Debut on December 16, Launch Likely at 2020 Auto Expo
The Nexon EV’s new Ziptron powertrain utilizes a permanent magnet AC motor that draws power from a battery pack.
Milind Soman and Ankita with the Tata Nexon EV. Image source: YouTube/Tata Motors Electric Mobility
Inching closer to the debut of their second electric offering, the Nexon EV, Tata Motors has now announced the launch date of the car to be December 16 this year. The car is expected to be debuted next-month following which it will be launched at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo.
Unlike the Tigor EV that is primarily used in the government’s official fleet, the Nexon will be open for personal use and will debut the company’s latest Ziptron powertrain. The car has been previously spotted testing on various occasions across various terrains and altitudes. For its promotion, the company has even roped in Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwa who recently drove the EV from Manali to Leh.
The Nexon EV’s new Ziptron powertrain utilizes a permanent magnet AC motor that draws power from a battery pack. The company claims that the car has been tested for more than one million km. while we are dark on details about the specifications of the car, the car is expected to offer a real-world range of 300km on a single charge.
Tata Motors is currently working on the charging infrastructure ahead of the launch. At present, it has 85 chargers across 13 cities which it aims to expand to 300 chargers across five metro cities - Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.
