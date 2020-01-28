Tata Nexon EV vs MG ZS Electric SUV Spec Comparison: Design, Battery, Range and More

As the imminent shift towards greener alternative from fossil fuels picks up momentum, the EV segment will soon be the most sought-after segment in India. Combine this with the love for SUVs in our country, and you know where we are heading at. Keeping in mind the same, Hyundai became the first one to foray into the segment with the Kona Electric SUV and following it came the second offering from the house of MG Motor in the form of the ZS EV. However, closely behind the same, Tata launched its second electric and home-made offering in the form of an SUV, the Nexon EV. While we have already discussed about how it fares on paper against the popular Hyundai Kona electric, here's how it takes on the British iteration in the domestic market.

Tata Nexon EV. (Image courtesy: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Tata Nexon EV Design

A fleeting glimpse of the car won’t suggest a lot of changes from its ICE sibling. However, a closer look suggests otherwise. The front grill no more serves the purpose of feeding air into the engine and is replaced by a black gloss grille panel. On either side of the new grille is a new headlight that comes with projector headlamps, and a large fog light enclosure. The lower lip beneath the grille also comes with tri-star elements that come with blue accents to speak its electric identity. Tata is also offering a dual-tone paint scheme that comes with a white coloured roof. It gets bigger wheel arches and skid plates along with a raised front that gives the SUV a rather impressive look.

MG ZS EV. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

MG ZS Electric SUV - Design

The ZS Electric SUV slated for India, largely derives its styling from its gasoline powered-sibling that is sold in the foreign markets. It steers off the ideal butch silhouette and ships with a more crossover-like styling that has been gaining much popularity in the recent years. For the unaware, this type of styling comes with a ground-clearance and body styling of an SUV combined with a comfortable and eased driving of a sedan. For an SUV that it is intended to be, the ZS comes with a slightly low slung stance. Up front is a chrome-studded grille and sporty headlights that adds to the premium feel. The charging port is placed in the front grille which can be accessed by pressing the grille.

In terms of dimensions, the ZS electric SUV is larger than the Kona. To put things into perspective, the ZS measures as much as the Seltos SUV.

Tata Nexon EV cabin. (Image courtesy: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Tata Nexon EV Interiors

Tata’s impressive design language makes its way on the inside too, where the car’s dual-tone cabin grabs attention first. Dominating the dash is a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The instrument cluster on the Nexon EV is the same unit that is derived from the recently-launched Altroz premium hatchback.

The blue accents on the inside are carried over to the inside too which means that the car gets ample of blue accents on the inside as well. The traditional gear lever on the car has been replaced by a rotary knob lever. The glovebox door in the front can double as a tray to hold cups which is quite innovative. Features wise, the Nexon EV gets a sunroof, auto headlights and auto wipers in the top-spec model.

MG ZS EV. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

MG ZS Electric SUV - Interior

On the inside, the ZS ships with an all-black theme. At the centre of the dashboard is an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that gets similar connectivity features as the Hector SUV. The instrument cluster is a coloured multi-function display that offers a host of information and is supported by an analogue dial. Additionally, MG has ditched the conventional tachometer for a speedometer that displays the amount of power used.

On offer is also a panaromic sunroof, which like the Hector can be opened via voice command. The car also gets a PM 2.5 filter onboard to ensure air inside the SUV is clean.

Tata Nexon Battery, Range and Charging

The Tata Nexon Gets a 30.2 kWh battery pack with an IP67 rating can also be charged using a DC charger that can top it up to 80 per cent battery in 1 hour. The electric motor is rated at 129 ps and 245 Nm. Tata claims 300+ km on a single charge and the battery can be charged in under 8 hours with the help of a complimentary home mounted AC charger that the company will provide.

MG ZS EV. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

MG ZS Electric SUV - Powertrain and Charging

MG has equipped the ZS with a 44.5kWh battery pack that supplies 143PS and 353Nm of torque to a three-phase permanent magnet synchronous motor at the front-wheel. MG claims a 0-100 kmph in 8.5 seconds.

When plugged into a 15 ampere wall socket, the ZS can be recharged fully in 16-18 hours. The company will also install a 7.4kW AC home charger for free of cost that will recharge the battery in 6-8 hours. In addition to this, MG will also install a 50kW DC fast charger at its flagship dealerships that can recharge up to 80 per cent of the battery in just 50 minutes

