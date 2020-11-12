Tata Nexon EV Wishes Owner on his Birthday, Displays Greetings on Instrument Cluster

Imagine getting into your car and it wished you a ‘happy birthday’ or a ‘happy anniversary’! Welcome to the future with Tata Nexon EV, where this may happen to you. Even though the electric vehicle (EV) or electric car isn’t very flourishing in India as of now, it has certainly increased in popularity in the last couple of years. Though the options are currently limited, many are expected to be launched in the near and distant future.

One of the options available as of now is the Tata Nexon EV which also happens to be the highest-selling EV in India, according to report. It popularity can be attributed to its cost which is much lower than lead competition, MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona. According to Rushlane, Tata is planning to expand its sale clusters soon and increase Nexon’s sale and reach to different parts of India.

But where does the birthday wish come in? The car is not only electric in terms of fuel-need but fitted with little digital enhancements. One such digital feature recently came to light when a Nexon EV owner Siva Rai got into his vehicle, ready to drive it like every other day. He was taken by surprise when he saw a little cartoon representation of cake and balloons on his its instrument cluster with the message ‘Happy Birthday.’

Rai believes someone from the Tata Motors Dealership was caring enough to integrate his details into the KYC into the system telematics (which is done at the time of purchase). He was impressed by the extra-step of customer care and was extremely happy.

It is believed to be the first instance of such integration in an Indian car. Personalised touch is seen in many businesses, but rarely like this. Most companies like restaurants, clothing shops, do send an alert to a customer on their birthdays as a reminder to use their services, however, this is just a non-profit gesture, much appreciated by the customer.

Also Watch:

Tata is currently third-largest passenger vehicle manufacturer of India, and with customer care like this, they are sure to expand even further with a loyal customer base. The Nexon is available in the variants XM, XZ+ and XZ+ LUX between the prices Rs 13.99 lakh and go up to Rs 16.25 lakh. It has some leading features like projector headlights, an automatic climate control mechanism perfect for Indian erratic weather, keyless entry and push-button start among many others.