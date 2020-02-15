Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Tata Nexon Facelift Reimagined as a Police Car, Company's Designer Approves - Watch Video

Tata Motors' lead designer Pratap Bose approved the new render of Tata Nexon SUV on Twitter.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 15, 2020, 11:44 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Tata Nexon Facelift Reimagined as a Police Car, Company's Designer Approves - Watch Video
Tata Nexon rendering. (Image: YouTube Screengrab)

Tata Motors has recently released the latest Nexon in India and it is creating quite a buzz among auto lovers. Since being launched, a number of Tata Nexon lovers have taken to social media to share the pictures of the car. However, one auto enthusiast took to a whole new level when he shared a clip of a modified version of the compact SUV that he had created, calling it Nexon Police Interceptor Render.

What is more interesting is the design team for Tata Motors both approved of the new render and has the clip on their official Twitter handle.

The clip shows the all-new Tata Nexon in black colour with blinking lights on side mirrors. The car can be seen sporting an elaborate bumper in front of the grille with lights running across it. It also has added red and blue emergency vehicle lighting on the top and side of cars like police vehicles.

Tata Nexon comes with dual airbags as standard for drivers and co-drivers for crash protection. The vehicle has a high-strength steel structure that absorbs impact energy and protects passengers inside. The car has Electronic Stability Program and ABS with EBD as standard.

The Nexon comes powered with 110PS Turbocharged engines, 6-speed transmission. It has 1.2-litre Turbocharged Revotron petrol engine and 1.5-litre turbocharged Revotorq diesel engine.

The starting price of Tata Nexon petrol variant starts from Rs 6,95,000, while the diesel variant begins from Rs 8,45,00. The price for the automatic variant of Tata Nexon starts from Rs 8,30,000.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram