Tata Nexon, Harrier, Altroz to Soon Get Dark Edition Variants in India, Teased

Cars with dark colour schemes are all the craze right now. It has also been a little busy and crazy for Tata Motors this year. The manufacturer came out with Altroz iTurbo, and then resurrected the Safari model. Now, Tata is focusing on releasing dark colour variants of its Nexon, ALtroz and Harrier cars. A fresh social media teaser has indicated that the Nexon EV also will be blacked out. The teaser also mentions an upgrade to the all-black Harrier.

The Nexon EV Dark Edition, like the Harrier, will have a glossy black finish but will maintain the EV-specific blue accents on the fog lamp covers, air dam, and badging. The inside will also be completed in black, with blue inlays on the dashboard and center console. We believe the Dark Edition will be confined to the mid-spec XZ and top-end XZ Lux versions and would cost about Rs 20,000 more (much like the Harrier).

The Nexon EV is equipped with a 30.2kWh battery pack and an electric motor, with a stated range of 312km. A DC fast charger can charge the battery from 0 to 80 percent in 60 minutes, but a 15A plug point can charge the SUV from 10 to 90 percent in up to 8.5 hours.

According to Motoroids aside from the aesthetic changes, the rest of the car is likely to remain the same.

Tata Motors just released a small upgrade to the Nexon EV. The vehicle formerly had a touchscreen infotainment system, which has recently been upgraded. Yes, the Nexon EV will now have a button-less and dial-less infotainment system. This will include a 7-inch display and the Zonnect App, which will have over 35 linked functions. This function will be available only on the XZ+ and XZ+ Luxury models.

The new 16-inch alloy wheels are part of the second upgrade. These diamond-cut alloys have a 5 spoke design that is eye-catching. The previous V-shaped cut alloys have taken their place. This appears to be far superior. These alloys will be available only on the XZ+ and XZ+ Luxury models. The lowest trim XM, on the other hand, will have steel wheels with covers.

