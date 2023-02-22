Tata Nexon, Harrier and Safari #DARK Editions Launched in India, Get New Features

Tata Motors has launched the #DARK Editions of the Nexon, Harrier and Safari in the Indian market. The #DARK Edition models of the three SUVs have been equipped with multiple premium features such as a larger touchscreen infotainment system, ADAS and an all-new Adaptive User Interface. The #DARK products were showcased by the company at the Auto Expo 2023 last month.

The #DARK Edition of the Nexon, Harrier and Safari can be booked at any authorized Tata Motors dealership at a nominal amount of Rs 30,000. These special edition models also meet the BS6 Phase II emission norms as they are introduced with RDE and E20-compliant engines. A special mention goes to the newly added Carnelian Red highlights. The #DARK range of SUVs get the new standard warranty of 3 years/ 1 Lakh KM (whichever is earlier).

Commenting on the launch of these statement SUVs, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility said, “The #DARK range of SUVs marks the new expression of the very successful #DARK philosophy. Boosted with features and experiences like ADAS, highly responsive 26.03 cm display Infotainment, coupled with an overall seamless User Interface, these new products are designed for the new gen customers of today who are looking for a user friendly, advanced, safe and high-tech featured companion. I am confident that these new superlative product additions will further cement our position as India’s leading SUV player.”

Tata Nexon #DARK Edition

The Nexon #DARK Edition has been presented in a Oberon Black body color. It flaunts Zircon red inserts in the front grille, the #DARK logo on the fenders in red color along with 16-inch Blackstone alloy wheels. The cabin also features a Carnelian Red theme with several bells and whistles such as Leatherette seats, steel black front dashboard design and red accents on steering wheel, console and doors.

Tata Harrier and Safari #DARK Edition

The #DARK Edition of the Harrier and Safari come in Oberon Black paint scheme with Piano Black front grille and Zircon Red accents. The SUVs ride on 18-inch Charcoal Black alloy wheels with Red Calipers along with #Dark logo on the fenders. As for the cabin, they get an exquisite Carnelian Red theme with premium elements like Carnelian Red Leatherette seats with diamond style quilting, complimenting grab handles on doors and central console, #DARK logo on the headrest, Steel black front dashboard design and Piano black accents on steering wheel, console and doors.

Based on the OMEGARC platform, the duo also boasts of several advanced features in the form of 200+ Voice commands in 6 languages, 6 Way powered Driver seats with Memory and Welcome function, 360° Surround View System, 7-inch Digital TFT Instrument Cluster, 10.25-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system and ADAS for advanced safety, to name a few.

Furthermore, Tata Safari #DARK Edition is also equipped with add-ons such as the 4 way powered Co-Driver seats with electric Boss mode and Majestic sunroof with mood lighting. Below is the price of #DARK Edition (All-India, ex-showroom price):

Models Model Start Price (in INR, Ex-showroom, All India) #DARK edition Start Price (in INR, Ex-Showroom, All India) Nexon (Petrol) 7.80 Lakhs 12.35 Lakhs Nexon (Diesel) 9.99 Lakhs 13.70 Lakhs Harrier (Diesel) 15.00 Lakhs 21.77 Lakhs Safari 7S (Diesel) 15.65 Lakhs 22.61 Lakhs Safari 6S (Diesel) 22.26 Lakhs 22.71 Lakhs

