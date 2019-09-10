Tata Nexon Kraz Limited Edition Launched at Rs 7.57 Lakh, Gets Styling Updates

Tata Motors has launched a new limited edition of their popular Nexon compact SUV to celebrate the 1 lakh sales milestone of the Nexon brand. Called as the Nexon Kraz, it is actually the second limited edition of Nexon, which comes after the earlier Kraz edition that was launched last year. This time around, it gets tangerine colour highlights on both exteriors and interiors. The Tata Nexon Kraz comes in two variants – Kraz (Manual) and Kraz+ (AMT), which has been priced at Rs 7.57 lakh and Rs 8.17 lakh, respectively (both prices are ex-showroom Delhi).

In terms of updates, the Kraz edition gets a black body colour and a silver roof colour combination with tangerine-coloured contrasting elements in the form of the Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVM), grill inserts and same-coloured highlights on the wheels. Other than that, this Nexon will also get the Kraz badging at the back.

The same treatment is carried on over to the insides as well with tangerine accents making their way on the seat fabric, the stitching on the seats, air-vent surrounds with piano black steering accents, door and console finishers.

Vivek Srivatsa, Head Marketing, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “We have always been very proud of the Nexon and since its inception, it has been appreciated by customers and the media alike. Last year, the limited edition Nexon KRAZ became one of our most desirable products, and this year, we are delighted to announce its return with a sportier and trendier second edition. We are confident that the new KRAZ will attract a lot of young customers during the festive season this year.”

Mechanically, though, The Nexon Kraz remains identical to the existing Nexon variants. Which means it comes powered with 110PS turbocharged engines which are – the 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel engine and the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine. Both these engine options come with a choice of a 6-speed manual transmission or an AMT transmission.

The Nexon also continues to be the only made-in-India car to get a 5-star safety rating by Global NCAP.

