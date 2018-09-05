Tata Nexon Kraz Limited Edition Launched in India for Rs 7.14 Lakh

Tata Nexon Kraz Edition Interiors. (Image: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors has launched a new limited edition Nexon Kraz in India for Rs 7.14 lakh. The car has been launched at the first anniversary of Tata Nexon compact SUV and is available in both petrol and diesel engine option priced at Rs 7.14 lakh and Rs 8.07 lakh respectively (both prices ex-showroom). The new limited edition get various visual updates and cosmetic changes. On the outside, Tata Nexon Kraz edition gets all-new TROMSO black paint scheme with sonic silver dual-tone roof, neon green paint scheme of the front grille inserts, wheel covers, and OVRMs along with ‘Kraz’ badging on the tailgate.Inside the cabin, Tata Nexon Kraz limited edition gets piano black finish on the dashboard, door, steering accents and console finishers. The air-vent surround and stitching get a neo-green treatment. Additionally, the limited edition also gets 4-speaker infotainment system and the rest of the cabin remains the same.When it comes to the mechanical specifications of the car, Tata Nexon Kraz limited edition remains identical to the current Nexon. This means the car is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine option or a 1.5-litre diesel engine option, both of which make 108 bhp but have different torque outputs. These are available with a choice of a 6-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.The sales for the new Nexon Kraz commence from today and the limited edition model will be available in two variants – Kraz and Kraz+.