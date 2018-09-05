Tata Nexon Kraz Special Edition Leaked Before Launch, to Get Black and Neon Green Colour Scheme

Indian automaker Tata Motors has been teasing out an upcoming special edition of their popular compact SUV Nexon but it seems like, before the big launch, the details about the car has been leaked. The images of the Tata Nexon Special Edition, which will be called as the Nexon Kraz Special Edition, have surfaced online giving a good look into what will be new with this car.The teasers that were released by Tata Motors for this car gave us a hint that the car would be sporting Neon Green accents throughout the exteriors as well as the inside the car. And that seems to be the case as the Nexon Kraz will get Neon Green accent on the front grille, outside rearview mirrors and on the alloy wheels, all of which give it a contrasting look thanks to the Black colour of the car along with the dark grey elements on the upper half of the Nexon. The only use of chrome on the Nexon Kraz edition is on the front grill. At the back, there is a ‘Kraz’ badge in the same neon green colour.The changes on the inside of the car are in the form of neon green highlights around the AC vents and in the form of seat stitching in the same colour.When it comes to the mechanical specifications of the car, then they are expected to remain identical to the current Nexon. This means the car will be continued to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine option or a 1.5-litre diesel engine option, both of which make 108 bhp but have different torque outputs. These are available with a choice of a 6-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.