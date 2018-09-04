English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tata Nexon Limited Edition Teased, Launch Imminent
Tata Motors has started to tease out an upcoming limited edition of their popular compact SUV Tata Nexon which can be seen sporting neon green accents both on the outside as well as the inside of the car.
Tata Nexon Limited Edition has been teased sporting neon green accents. (Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Tata Motors)
Loading...
Tata Motors has been on a roll with the success of the Tata Nexon and are set to launch a new limited edition version of the same. The company has started to tease out the details about the new limited edition Tata Nexon hinting at an imminent launch, which could be around the time of the upcoming festive season.
As seen in the several teasers for the upcoming Nexon variant, the car is expected to get several neon green accents on the outside as well as the interiors of the car. Expected to be called as the Tata Nexon Neon Edition, the car will get neon green accents on the front grille and the outside rear view mirror. On the inside, the AC vents are expected to get neon green outlines.
This will provide the customers with an option to have more colours to choose from, as the Nexon already comes in several bright shades and can also be had in a dual-tone paint scheme. Recently, Tata introduced a new orange colour option for the AMT gearbox equipped versions as well.
When it comes to the mechanical specifications of the car, then they are expected to remain identical to the current Nexon. This means the car will be continued to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine option or a 1.5-litre diesel engine option, both of which make 108 bhp but have different torque outputs. These are available with a choice of a 6-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.
The car was also recently spotted in a rose-gold like colour which is also expected to be launched soon. You can read about it here. Watch this space for more updates.
As seen in the several teasers for the upcoming Nexon variant, the car is expected to get several neon green accents on the outside as well as the interiors of the car. Expected to be called as the Tata Nexon Neon Edition, the car will get neon green accents on the front grille and the outside rear view mirror. On the inside, the AC vents are expected to get neon green outlines.
This will provide the customers with an option to have more colours to choose from, as the Nexon already comes in several bright shades and can also be had in a dual-tone paint scheme. Recently, Tata introduced a new orange colour option for the AMT gearbox equipped versions as well.
When it comes to the mechanical specifications of the car, then they are expected to remain identical to the current Nexon. This means the car will be continued to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine option or a 1.5-litre diesel engine option, both of which make 108 bhp but have different torque outputs. These are available with a choice of a 6-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.
The car was also recently spotted in a rose-gold like colour which is also expected to be launched soon. You can read about it here. Watch this space for more updates.
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Kamaal R Khan is Back on Twitter, and Amitabh Bachchan Made Sure to Give Him a Proper Welcome
- This Motorcycle Runs on Vodka and it Held a Land Speed Record for Three Days
- Travelogue - Weekend Getaway in Tata Nexon AMT from Delhi to Nainital – The Easy Way
- Yes, it Was Michael Jackson's Voice In that 1991 Episode of 'The Simpsons'
- Google Pixel 3 XL Prototype Leaks Online After Getting Left Behind in a Cab
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...