Tata Nexon Limited Edition Teased, Launch Imminent

Tata Motors has been on a roll with the success of the Tata Nexon and are set to launch a new limited edition version of the same. The company has started to tease out the details about the new limited edition Tata Nexon hinting at an imminent launch, which could be around the time of the upcoming festive season.As seen in the several teasers for the upcoming Nexon variant, the car is expected to get several neon green accents on the outside as well as the interiors of the car. Expected to be called as the Tata Nexon Neon Edition, the car will get neon green accents on the front grille and the outside rear view mirror. On the inside, the AC vents are expected to get neon green outlines.This will provide the customers with an option to have more colours to choose from, as the Nexon already comes in several bright shades and can also be had in a dual-tone paint scheme. Recently, Tata introduced a new orange colour option for the AMT gearbox equipped versions as well.When it comes to the mechanical specifications of the car, then they are expected to remain identical to the current Nexon. This means the car will be continued to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine option or a 1.5-litre diesel engine option, both of which make 108 bhp but have different torque outputs. These are available with a choice of a 6-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.The car was also recently spotted in a rose-gold like colour which is also expected to be launched soon. You can read about it here . Watch this space for more updates.