Tata Nexon Modified with Voice Command Features like MG Hector SUV: Watch Video
A Tata Nexon has been modified to use voice command features, similar to what you see on the MG Hector SUV, using Google Assistant and it is seriously impressive.
Praveen Thappily's Tata Nexon. (Image source: Facebook)
The Hyundai Venue has stirred up a storm in India’s hotly contested compact SUV segment. The smart SUV which entered the Indian market as the country’s first connected SUV recently dethroned the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza as the best-selling SUV in the market in July 2019.
The Korean manufactured graced the Venue with a plethora of connectivity features alongside fairly impressive powertrains which seems to have done the magic in the Indian market. This created a crucial gap between it and other competitors. In an attempt to bridge the same gap, Praveen Thappily a resident from Kerala has modified his Tata Nexon to perform in-car functions with voice commands.
Dr. Praveen Thappily who made this upgrade all by himself did so by developing a circuit using an Internet of Things (IoT) module. A similar iteration of what can be seen in connected cars such as the Venue or the MG Hector. For now, this Nexon can roll windows up and down with the help of voice commands.
Praveen connected two relays to the IoT module for up and down movement of the window. A webserver was then developed so that the system can be accessed remotely using the internet. The voice commands are detected by Google Assistant which sends it to the web server that enables the server to switch the relays. While this could be initial stages of the development, but shows that such a modification is possible too.
