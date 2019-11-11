Tata Nexon Owner Thanks Compact SUV for Saving His Life from Tragic Accident in Delhi-NCR

A Tata Nexon owner thanked the build quality of his SUV and its airbags that helped him escape from being seriously injured after his car met with an accident last week. According to a report, Dilpreet Singh was on the driving seat of his Tata Nexon when the SUV crashed into a big Sacred Fig (Pipal tree) as he was trying to avoid a head-on collision with another vehicle on a narrow road in Delhi-NCR. Singh said that the incident happened late at night when a vehicle approaching from the opposite direction, on a narrow road, did not slow down or give way to him. To save himself from a worse accident, Singh steered his Tata Nexon into the tree. The SUV hit the iron rail barricade that surrounded the tree and overturned after hitting the tree.

Hello, @TataNexonSUV @TataMotors my #TataNexon has met with a serious accident. The severity of the accident can be measured from the photos in the post. The build quality of the car & timely functioning of airbags guarded my life. #ThankyouGod #ThankyouTataNexon for a new life. pic.twitter.com/9ZENP79wOa — Dilpreet Singh (@Dilpreet2k5) October 31, 2019

The side of the vehicle was damaged, the report said. Singh said he does not remember at what speed he was driving his Tata Nexon at the time the accident occurred but estimated it to be around 55-60 km per hour. Since the accident occurred at an isolated area and it was late at night, Singh said no one came to help him. The report mentioned him saying that he broke the co-driver window and managed to come out of his car. According to the report, pictures of Singh's Tata Nexon show the driver-side front fender damaged completely after the incident. The roof of the SUV was also completely damaged. The pillars of the Tata Nexon were intact and in good condition even after the incident. The door of the driver-side also seemed to be operational, it said. The vehicle’s body had scratches that suggest it might have brushed on the road after overturning.

The report mentioned Singh saying that the Tata Nexon that he was driving is earlier than the November 2018 model. The latest Tata Nexon models are rated five-star. The vehicles manufactured before November 2018 got a 4-star rating by Global NCAP (New Car Assessment Program). At present, the Tata Nexon is the only car manufactured in India that has received the 5-star rating from Global NCAP test agency.

