Tata Nexon Price Increased by Upto Rs 11,000 in India, Few Diesel Variants Discontinued

Tata Motors has increased the price of its Nexon compact SUV model across the showrooms in India. The car has now become dearer by Rs 11,000 depending on the model. Following the latest price revision, the SUV will now range from Rs 7.30 lakh to Rs 13.35 lakh (ex-showroom value). The minimum increase in price on Nexon compact SUV is Rs 1,000. The Tata Nexon is available to purchase in two engine options.

The diesel XZA+ (O) Dark Edition Nexon model has become costlier by Rs 11,000. Tata Motors has left some variants of the range untouched including petrol and diesel XZ+ manual variants. The prices of other variants like petrol XZ+ and XZA+ Dark Editions and diesel XM (S) trim that comes with a sunroof, also remain unaffected.

Tata Motors has discontinued three diesel variants of Nexon — XMA, XZ and XZA+ (S) and has instead brought the mid-spec XM variant, report suggested.

The Tata Nexon compact SUV was made available for Indian buyers in 2017. In September this year, it emerged as the bestselling model in its segment with sales of 9,211 units. The car still remains one of the top choices of buyers and the latest price hike by Tata Motors is aimed to boost the company's revenue significantly.

ALSO READ: Global NCAP’s Top 10 Safest Made-in-India Cars - Mahindra XUV700, Tata Punch and More

Tata Nexon is available in two engine options — 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine and 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. The power output of the former is 110hp, while the petrol variant’s maximum power output is 120hp. Both the engines have either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.

Also Watch:

Among other features, the SUV has a 5-seater cabin, parking sensors, a rear-view camera and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The Nexon is competing with many cars in the compact SUV segment. Its rivals include Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Seltos, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite and Mahindra XUV300.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.