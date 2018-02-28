Tata Nexon Production Crosses 25,000 Mark Milestone

Tata Motors has been on a roll ever since the launch of their all-new design language called 'Impact'. This debuted with the Tata Tiago which went on to become a success for the Indian automaker and then made its way into the future products launched by Tata Motors as well - like the Hexa and the Tigor. The latest car to sport this design language is the Tata Nexon which has managed to carve a space for itself in the highly competitive sub-4 metre compact SUV segment in India. Produced at Tata Motor's Ranjangaon facility near Pune, the Tata Nexon has now crossed the 25,000 production mark indicating the company's focus on the car's segment. The company, however, has not mentioned the number of Nexon units that have been sold till now.Banking on the popularity of the Tata Nexon and further showcasing just how important the Tata Nexon is for Tata Motors, the company had also showcased the AMT equipped version of this car at the 2018 Auto Expo. This means that the AMT transmission setup will be making its way as the third sub-Rs 10 lakh product in India, after the Tata Tiago and the Tigor.Here's our first look at the AMT-equipped Tata Nexon at the 2018 Auto Expo.