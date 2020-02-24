Tata Nexon Proves its Safety Standards, All Passengers Safe Despite SUV Falling from Flyover

A Tata Nexon fell off a flyover on Mumbai-Goa highway on February 23 and landed upside down. Fortunately, all the passengers onboard the car escaped with minor injuries, according to reports. However, there is no detailed information about the incident. In a similar incident, which happened on the Mumbai-Goa highway, three passengers travelling in a Tata Nexon from Kalyan towards Srivardhan met with an accident on February 14. The accident took place as the driver lost control and the speeding car fell from almost 15 feet down the flyover. In this case too, the passengers escaped with minor injuries.



According to Raigad police, the driver was not found to be under the influence of alcohol and the SUV did not fall on any other vehicle. A Nexon also was reported to have met with an accident last year on a narrow road in Delhi-NCR. The driver of the SUV, named Dilpreet Singh, crashed his SUV into a Peepal tree as he was trying to avoid a head-on collision with another vehicle.

Singh later thanked the build quality of his SUV and its airbags that helped him escape from suffering serious injuries. He was driving a pre-November 2018 model Tata Nexon. Tata Nexon is appreciated for its 5-star Global-NCAP crash test rating. The SUV is said to be engineered with high strength steel, which makes it safer and stronger. Tata Nexon is equipped with ABS with EBD assistance, corner stability control, and 2-airbags, among other features.