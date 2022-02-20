Tata Nexon, Safari, Harrier to Soon Get Kaziranga Edition in India - Details Here

Being the title sponsor of IPL 2022, Tata recently unveiled the new Kaziranga edition of its sub-compact SUV Tata Punch. Tata also revealed that the new edition Punch, which has been inspired by the one-horned rhino, will go under the hammer at the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Now, the homegrown automaker has released a 13-second teaser hinting that it will soon be unveiling the Kaziranga edition for its other cars too. The video titled ‘Call for the Untamed Begins’ was uploaded by Tata Motor Cars on its YouTube channel.

Going by the video, it seems that we could soon see the Kaziranga edition of Tata’s Nexon, Safari, and Harrier too. The teaser featured all the four sturdy cars of Tata including the Punch but did not provide much information about the plans of the automaker.

Earlier, Tata had shared a glimpse of the Tata Punch Kaziranga edition through a video on its Twitter handle. According to the caption, the video was “straight from the TATA IPL 2022 Mega Auction.” Tata has taken inspiration for its new edition from the famous one-horned rhinos of the Kaziranga National Park in Assam.

As seen in the video, Tata has tried to incorporate quite a few elements which are inspired by the majestic animal. The Tata Punch Kaziranga has been given a Meteor Bronze paint job which is not available in the regular models. Moreover, a black Rhino emblem is also seen on its rear windshield.

The inside of the car has also been given the Kaziranga theme with a rhino image on the glove box. However, in terms of power, the Tata Punch will remain to be powered by a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. Other features on offer are LED DRLs, projector headlamps, 16-inch diamond-cut alloys, engine start/stop push button, reverse parking camera, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment screen among others.

The registration for the Tata Punch Kaziranga edition is live and one can do so through the company’s official website.

