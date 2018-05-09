Tata Nexon Sunroof Accessory Now Available at Rs 16,053

Tata Nexon gets a mechanical sunroof. (Photo: Tata Motors)

Tata Nexon has established itself as one of the more well-rounded packages on offer in the compact SUV segment in India thanks to a long list of features as well as a sharp design language. Now, the company has provided the option of having a sunroof in the Tata Nexon for a price of Rs 16,053, as listed on their website. Tata Motors recently launched the Nexon AMT in India at a price tag of Rs 9.41 lakh (ex-showroom) and along with it, the company also launched what they call as ‘Configurator’, through which, interested customers can customise the Tata Nexon with their selection of accessory through the website and can get an idea of how much the total price with those additions will be, as well as how the car would look with them.The sunroof being offered for the Tata Nexon is a mechanical unit, giving the flexibility of being compatible with any variant of the Tata Nexon. The demand for sunroof equipped cars has been on the rise across car segments in India and the option of providing a sunroof on the Nexon fill in that gap for the car. The addition of this feature also makes the Tata Nexon better equipped to take on its rival Honda WR-V which offers sunroof as standard on the top-spec VX variant.The recently launched Tata Nexon AMT comes with a variant-specific dual-tone orange colour option with silver roof option. The car is equipped with an intelligent transmission controller, which includes features such as anti-stall, kick-down and fast-off; helping optimize the automatic gearshifts to provide best power output during overtaking manoeuvres or quick acceleration requirements.In addition to providing a clutch-free drive experience, the car comes with features like Hill Assist and crawl function. The SUV provides standard safety features like dual frontal airbags and ABS with electronic brake-force distribution on all wheels.