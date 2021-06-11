Tata Nexon SUV Crosses 2 Lakh Sales in India, Last 50,000 Units Achieved in Less Than 6 Months

Tata Motors has rolled out the 2,00,000th Nexon from its Ranjangaon facility in Pune. Since the 150K roll out in November 2020, the last 50K units have been recorded in less than 6 months, with demand outpacing supply and production limited due to the pandemic. The Nexon is among the top 3 highest selling compact SUVs, in India and the company celebrates a new milestone in the brand’s journey as it grows in its popularity every month.

The Nexon is the first car in India to receive a full 5-star adult safety rating by Global NCAP, an internationally renowned automotive safety accreditation body and is much acclaimed for its class-leading safety, design and driving pleasure. Customer bookings have been growing and in March 2021, Nexon sales set a new record of 8,683 units in a month, further strengthening the Company’s leadership position in the C-SUV segment.

Also Watch:

The car is now available in 20 variants offering customers an exciting product proposition at different price points. The range includes 12 variants in petrol and 8 variants in diesel with automatic and manual transmission options.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here