Tata Nexon, Tiago and Altroz Get Easy Finance Options; Buy Now, EMI Starts After 6 Months

Tata Motors has announced the launch of a new financing offer on the Tata Tiago, Tata Nexon and the Tata Altroz models. As part of this new scheme, customers have the option to make zero down payment and access up to 100 per cent on-road funding for a loan tenure of 5-years. The customers will also be able to have their EMI payments started after 6 months, during which, they will only have to pay the interest amount. Tata Motors is offering this through a partnership with Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) to eligible salaried and self-employed persons.

Tata Motors is also offering step-up EMIs on long tenure loans of up to 8-years through its association with multiple financing partners. If we talk about the EMIs, then the Tata Altroz can be had for a starting EMI of Rs 5,555 per month. The Tata Nexon SUV has a starting EMI of Rs 7499 whereas the Tata Tiago is available at a starting EMI of Rs.4999 per month.

Interested customers can enquire, request a test drive, make bookings and select their preferred financing option through the recently launched ‘Click to drive’ platform on the Tata Motors’ website.

Tata Motors also says that currently, test drives are being offered on-demand at the customer’s preferred location. To maintain social distancing, only one person drives the vehicle with a dealer staff member sitting in the rear seat to avoid any physical contact. Following every test drive, the vehicle is claimed to be fully sanitised including replacing protective covers shielding the interiors of the vehicle that come in contact while driving.