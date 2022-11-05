Tata Nexon Variant Lineup Reshuffled in India, Six High-End Trims Discontinued

Tata Nexon is one of the most popular cars in the Indian market. The sub-compact SUV has cultivated a loyal fan base over the years due to its reliability and the value for money it offers. Now reports suggest that Tata Motors has rejigged the variant line-up of the Nexon by discontinuing six high-end variants namely XZ, XZA, XZ+ (O), XZA+ (O), XZ+ (O) Dark, and XZA+ (O) Dark.

The buyers can still choose from over 60 variants that include petrol and diesel versions in both manual and automatic transmission options in the Nexon range. Tata Motors has also not tinkered with the prices of other existing variants.

The XZ and XZ+ (O), being the mid-spec variants in Nexon’s line-up, were quite popular as they came with all the bells and whistles in the form of 16-inch alloy wheels, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear AC vents, and a cooled glovebox. However, with the introduction of new higher-spec variants like XZ+ (HS), XZ+ (L), and XZ+ (P), it made little sense for Tata Motors to continue with the likes of XZ and XZ+ (O) variants.

The Nexon is also available in three special editions– Jet Edition, Kaziranga Edition, and Dark Edition. These special variants are targeted at enthusiasts and offer a handful of new features over the standard Nexon.

The higher trims also boast of advanced features such as Tata’s IRA-connected car tech and 8-speaker Harman audio system. Tata Nexon is one of the most versatile models in Tata’s portfolio as it is also available in an electric version.

Nexon is powered by 1.2L petrol and 1.5L diesel engines. While the 1.2L turbo-petrol engine produces 118 bhp and 170 Nm, the 1.5L diesel engine churns out 108 bhp and 260 Nm. Both the engines are BS6-compliant and are offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox and 6-speed automatic transmission.

