Tata Nexon XM (S) Variant Launched in India with Electric Sunroof, Priced at Rs 8.36 Lakh

Tata Motors has today announced the launch of the XM(S) variant of the Tata Nexon. In a bid to make premium features more accessible, the company is now offering the XM (S) variant with an Electric Sunroof at a starting price of Rs 8.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), making it the most affordable vehicle across segments with this feature in India.

The new XM (S) variant which is the most affordable sunroof equipped model will be available in four trims, 2 each for petrol and diesel and 2 each for manual and AMT. While the XM (S) petrol is priced at Rs 8.36 Lakh, the XM (S) diesel is priced at Rs 9.70 Lakh. On the other hand, the XMA (S) with AMT petrol is priced at Rs 8.96 Lakh and XMA (S) with AMT diesel is priced at Rs 10.30 Lakh.

Along with the Electric Sunroof, the XM(S) variant comes loaded with features like Automatic Headlamps, Rain Sensing Wipers and Steering Mounted Controls. The variant also retains the existing features of the Nexon XM, such as the Electronic Stability Program, LED DRLs with Projector Headlamps, Driver and Co-Driver Airbags, Hill Hold Control, ConnectNext Infotainment System by Harman and Multi- Drive Modes (Eco, City and Sport). These along with a plethora of state-of-the-art features make this variant a compelling package.

Commenting on the introduction of the Nexon XM(S), Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors said, “The Nexon has always been a product of pride for Tata Motors. It established us as the flagbearer of safety by becoming Global NCAP’s first Five Star rated car in India in 2018. The industry, media and customers alike have appreciated the car for its design and driving dynamics. With the launch of our ‘New Forever’ range of vehicles earlier this year, we promised to keep our products fresh and up to date with the changing customers’ demands. Keeping up with our commitment, we are elated to announce the launch of Nexon XM(S). A product that will now allow our customers to enjoy superior features such as the electric sunroof at a compelling price. With this addition to our Nexon range, we will provide our customers with a premium driving pleasure & state-of-the-art features at attractive prices, thereby making our products accessible to all.”