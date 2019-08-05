Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Tata Nexon XT+ Variant Launched in India at Rs 8.87 Lakhs, Gets New 7-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment System

The recently launched Tata Nexon XT+ variant of Nexon replaces the XT variant with some of the latest features.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 5, 2019, 2:06 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Tata Nexon XT+ Variant Launched in India at Rs 8.87 Lakhs, Gets New 7-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment System
Tata Nexon (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
Loading...

Tata Motors has recently launched a new XT+ variant of Nexon in petrol and diesel models. The petrol version of Tata Nexon XT+ is priced at Rs 8.02 lakh, while the diesel version is to be sold at Rs 8.87 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The recently launched XT+ variant of Nexon replaces the XT variant with some of the latest features. As compared to the erstwhile XT variant, the price of the latest Tata Nexon XT+ variant is increased by Rs 7,000 due to the addition of new features.

The Nexon XT+ variant gets projector headlamps with LED DRLs, front fog lamps, power-folding ORVMs, LED taillights and roof rails. The interiors of the new XT+ boast of a Harman-Kardon ConnectNext infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity and 8 speakers. The current touchscreen infotainment of Nexon has been upgraded to a bigger 7-inch touchscreen size as against the 6.5-inch screen earlier. It offers better touch-response and aesthetic enhancements in the user interface of the touchscreen.

The latest variant additionally offers steering mounted audio and phone controls, height-adjustable driver seat and rear AC vents. According to a report by Carwale, for safety, the latest Tata Nexon XT+ gets dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, front seatbelt reminder, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child safety seat anchors. Tata Nexon XT+ gets a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 108 BHP and 170 Nm of torque. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine generates 108 BHP and 260 Nm of torque.

Both the engines get six-speed manual transmission as standard.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram