Tata Nexon XT+ Variant Launched in India at Rs 8.87 Lakhs, Gets New 7-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment System

Tata Motors has recently launched a new XT+ variant of Nexon in petrol and diesel models. The petrol version of Tata Nexon XT+ is priced at Rs 8.02 lakh, while the diesel version is to be sold at Rs 8.87 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The recently launched XT+ variant of Nexon replaces the XT variant with some of the latest features. As compared to the erstwhile XT variant, the price of the latest Tata Nexon XT+ variant is increased by Rs 7,000 due to the addition of new features.

The Nexon XT+ variant gets projector headlamps with LED DRLs, front fog lamps, power-folding ORVMs, LED taillights and roof rails. The interiors of the new XT+ boast of a Harman-Kardon ConnectNext infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity and 8 speakers. The current touchscreen infotainment of Nexon has been upgraded to a bigger 7-inch touchscreen size as against the 6.5-inch screen earlier. It offers better touch-response and aesthetic enhancements in the user interface of the touchscreen.

The latest variant additionally offers steering mounted audio and phone controls, height-adjustable driver seat and rear AC vents. According to a report by Carwale, for safety, the latest Tata Nexon XT+ gets dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, front seatbelt reminder, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child safety seat anchors. Tata Nexon XT+ gets a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 108 BHP and 170 Nm of torque. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine generates 108 BHP and 260 Nm of torque.

Both the engines get six-speed manual transmission as standard.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.