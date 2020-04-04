Tata Nexon XZ+(S) Variant With Sunroof Introduced in India at Rs 10.10 Lakh

Tata has silently introduced a new trim level to the Nexon’s existing line-up. The new XZ+(S) trim starts at Rs 10.10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol-manual variant and Rs 11.60 lakh (ex-showroom) for the diesel-manual variant. The automatic variant, on the other hand, are priced at Rs 10.70 lakh and Rs 12.20 lakh (all prices ex-showroom) respectively.

The new variant is Rs 60,000 pricier than the XZ+ trim but about Rs 30,000 more affordable than the XZ(O) variant. It comes with a few notable additions such as an electric sunroof which was otherwise exclusive for the XZ(O) variant. Other features include leather-wrapped gear-knob and steering, tyre pressure monitor, auto headlamps and wipers, cruise control and an Xpress cool function for the climate control system.

Also Watch:



Engine options come in the form of a BS-VI compliant 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines, each mated to a 6-speed manual or AMT gearbox option.

An electric sunroof has lately been one of the most sought-after features in the Indian market encouraging most manufacturers to include in their cars. In the domestic market, this will make the Nexon a stronger contender against the likes of the recently-launched Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue and the Mahindra XUV300.