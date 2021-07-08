Tata Power Inaugurates New Fast DC Charging Station for Electric Vehicles in Kevadia

Tata Power has installed the first-ever Fast DC electric vehicle (EV) Charger at Kevadia in Gujarat. The Tata Power EZ Charge (Charging Station) at Kevadia, near the railway station, will become an important pit stop for EV users. EV users can access this charger through the Tata Power EZ Charge application. It offers features for EV owners to locate, navigate, book, charge, pay & check the availability of the nearest e-charging stations in real-time.

According to the announcement made by the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on the World Environment Day and the Statue of Unity Area Development and Tourism Governance Authority (SOUADTGA), Kevadia, which houses the world’s tallest Statue of Unity, will become the country’s first electric vehicle city with only electric buses, cars and two-wheelers on roads. The company’s move to set up the charging station will surely support the grand move.

“Visitors coming to the Statue of Unity can now travel in their EV’s without the anxiety of charging their vehicles. We are delighted that Kevadia-home of Statue of Unity is now EV ready with a DC fast charger. Tourists coming from Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad and other cities can now make the journey in their electric cars without worry. We are committed to install EV charging points at important highway locations and similar tourist destinations.” says Mr Sandeep Bangia, Head – EV Charging, Home Automation & ESCO Tata Power.

Tata Power is the only Indian Power utility that owns over 4000 Home chargers and over 500 Public chargers in 102 cities across India. The company is present across all segments of the EV eco-system – public charging, captive charging, home, workplace charging and ultra-rapid chargers up to 240kW for buses.

