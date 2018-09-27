English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tata Power Join Hands with Hindustan Petroleum to Set up EV Charging Stations in India
Tata Power and HPCL have agreed to collaborate in the planning, development and operation of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles at suitable locations across India.
Representative photo. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Tata Power said it has inked MoU with state-run oil marketing company Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) for setting up commercial-scale electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at latter's retail outlets and other locations across the country.
Tata Power and HPCL, through this memorandum of understanding (MoU), have agreed to collaborate in planning, development and operation of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (e-cars, e-rickshaws, e-bikes, e-buses, etc), at suitable locations across India. Both the entities also intend to additionally explore areas of opportunities & collaboration in related fields like renewable energy, a company statement said.
"We are delighted to announce our partnership with HPCL. It is a significant move towards expanding our services to our customers beyond conventional boundaries. By servicing electric vehicles through the proposed charging stations across India, Tata Power will be playing a crucial role in enabling a stronger penetration of EVs in the country, thus fulfilling our commitment to power India's future in an environmentally sustainable way," Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power, said in the statement.
Tata Power has been the front-runner to propagate the change towards sustainable energy. The company aims to continuously grow EV charging infrastructure footprints by installing charging stations at strategic locations. The association with HPCL will help the energy company to scale EV infrastructure at the national level, Rahul Shah, Chief-Strategy, New Business Services, Business Excellence, Tata Power, said.
A major impediment to electric vehicles adoption is the range anxiety which needs to be addressed through establishment of nationwide charging infrastructure. A robust network of charging stations is very critical for market acceptability of EVs which will also ensure last mile connectivity and thereby facilitate widespread adoption of EVs, HPCL Executive Director, Corporate Strategy Planning, Rajnish Mehta said.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
