Tata Motors has rolled out the 1 lakhth unit of the Punch micro-SUV from its manufacturing facility in Pune. It has achieved a new milestone by reaching this number in a span of 10 months as it was launched in October 2021. Tata Punch is the fastest SUV in India to touch the 1 lakh sales figure.

Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “We are delighted to share that Punch has achieved the 1 Lakh sales mark within a short span of 10 months. It is one of the highest selling SUV from our ‘New Forever’ portfolio. This achievement speaks highly of the strong response from customers and we are very thankful to them for their continued trust.”

Tata Punch registered highest ever sales last month with 11,007 units being retailed in the domestic market. The micro-SUV has been a part of top 10 highest-selling cars in India consistently. It comes equipped with several top-notch features such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, automatic temperature control, automatic headlights, and cruise control.

Tata Punch is offered in 8 color choices which also includes dual-tone shades. Some of the notable features of the SUV are LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, rain-sensing wipers, auto-fold ORVMs, 16-inch diamond-cut alloys and iRA connected car technology with over 25 features. Tata Punch has been awarded 5-star safety rating by the Global NCAP, thus making it India’s safest SUV.

“The Punch is our second product based on the ALFA architecture and has successfully established its popularity by creating a new segment and thereby reinforcing the four core pillars of a true SUV – Stunning Design, Versatile and Engaging Performance, Roomy and Spacious Interiors and Absolute Safety. We are confident that the Punch will continue to receive love from customers and will keep redefining the SUV experience through its performance,” added Chandra.

Under the hood, the Punch SUV has a 1.2L petrol engine which delivers an ARAI-certified mileage of 18.82 kmpl with manual and 18.97 kmpl with AMT gearbox options. It directly rivals Maruti Suzuki Ignis in the Indian market.

