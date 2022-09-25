Tata Punch Camo Edition Launched at Rs 6.85 Lakh in India, Gets New Features

Tata Motors has launched the Punch Camo Edition in a price range of Rs 6.85-8.63 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) in the Indian market. Tata Punch Camo Edition will be available in the Rhythm and Dazzle packs of the Adventure and Accomplished personas. It can be booked across all Tata Motors authorized dealerships.

Marking the first anniversary of Tata Punch in India, the Camo Edition is introduced in an all-new Foliage Green colour on the outside with dual-tone roof colour options in the form of Piano Black and Pristine White. With this new paint shade, Tata Punch can now be availed in nine colour options. It also flaunts the CAMO badging on the fenders while up for sale in both manual and AMT gearbox choices.

The interior of the Punch Camo Edition is offered in a unique military green colour and camouflaged seat upholstery. Some of the notable additions to the Camo Edition are LED DRLs and tail lamps, push Start/Stop button, cruise control and front fog lamps. It carries several prominent features from the standard model such as 7-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple Carplay with 6 speakers, 16-inch charcoal diamond-cut alloy wheels and a reverse parking camera.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “In line with our brand promise to keep our portfolio New Forever, we are delighted to introduce the CAMO edition to the Punch line-up. This new entrant will further bolster the sales of Tata Punch and will carry forward the growth momentum.”

Also Read: Tata Punch Becomes Fastest SUV to Achieve 1 Lakh Sales Milestone

Being launched in October 2021, Tata Punch is termed as India’s safest car due to Global NCAP 5-star rating, which is the highest. It clocked sales numbers of 12,006 units in August 2022 while the first 1 lakh units were sold out in merely 10 months. The Punch is powered by a 1.2L petrol engine with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard while an AMT gearbox comes as an option.

“Appreciated for its stunning design, versatile and engaging performance, spacious interiors and absolute safety, Punch is a vital part of our product portfolio and contributes to 24% of our total PV sales. It has consistently featured among the highest-selling cars in the country and currently holds a 15% market share in the highly competitive Compact SUV segment. Furthering the festive fervour and riding the #1 SUV maker rank, the new CAMO edition will help in enhancing market sentiments by captivating consumer mindsets with its brand-new avatar,” added Amba.

Below is the variant-wise price (ex-showroom, New Delhi) of Tata Punch Camo Edition:

Punch Camo Adventure (Manual) – Rs 6.85 Lakh

Punch Camo Adventure (Automatic) – Rs 7.45 Lakh

Punch Camo Adventure Rhythm (Manual) – Rs 7.20 Lakh

Punch Camo Adventure Rhythm (Automatic) – Rs 7.80 Lakh

Punch Camo Accomplished (Manual) – Rs 7.65 Lakh

Punch Camo Accomplished (Automatic) – Rs 8.25 Lakh

Punch Camo Accomplished Dazzle (Manual) – Rs 8.03 Lakh

Punch Camo Accomplished Dazzle (Automatic) – Rs 8.63 Lakh

Read all the Latest Auto News and Breaking News here