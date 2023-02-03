Tata Punch CNG India Launch Confirmed by June 2023, Altroz CNG Could Debut Too

Tata Motors has confirmed the launch of CNG versions of the Altroz and Punch in the first half of FY23 in India. The company is set to launch these models by June 2023, with the ex-showroom price of Tata Punch CNG estimated at Rs 5.49 lakh. The ex-showroom price of Tata Altroz CNG is expected to come with a premium of Rs 1 lakh over the existing Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) models, which retail from Rs 6.45 lakh to Rs 10.40 lakh. Tata Motors had earlier showcased the two CNG cars at Auto Expo 2023, held last month in Greater Noida.

Both the Altroz iCNG and Punch iCNG are likely to be equipped with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine. The powertrain, the same as the one powering Tata Tiago CNG, has reportedly resulted in a drop in overall output when running on sustainable fuel. The engine produces 76 bhp and 97 Nm in CNG mode. The twin-cylinder technology used in the new models is expected to save boot space by splitting the large 60-litre tank into two small 30-litre ones.

In terms of features, the iCNG versions of the Altroz and Punch are expected to come with a 7-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, six airbags, among others. The new CNG variants are also expected to come with LED DRLs, projector headlamps, a height-adjustable driver seat, and leatherette seats as standard.

Tata Altroz CNG will rival the likes of Toyota Glanza CNG and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG in the Indian market. Tata Punch CNG, on the other hand, provides Tata with a unique advantage, as it has no direct CNG-powered competitors yet.

The company, which has announced its goal for net-zero carbon emissions by 2045, showcased other sustainable fuel-powered models and concepts, especially electric vehicles at the Auto Expo, too. The Evinya EV, Harrier EV, Sierra EV, Magic EV, as well as the Hydrogen Fuel Cell truck among others, made an appearance at the show.

Tata Motors is expected to expand its EV lineup with the launch of the electric version of Harrier in 2024.

