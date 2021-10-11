Tata Punch Crash Test Safety Rating Leaked, Could Have a 5-Star Score by Global NCAP

The latest entrant by Tata motors - the Tata Punch has a lot of people talking about it. It is based on a similar ALFA ARC platform as the Altroz and has a segment-leading boot space of 366 litres. Tata Altroz, too, had socred a 5-star safety rating in Global NCAP. The dimensions of the new Tata Punch include 3,827 mm of length, 1,742 mm width and 1,615 mm height. The vehicle has a ground clearance of 190 mm and a wheelbase length of 2,445 mm. Under the hood, the micro SUV packs in a 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol motor that conveniently churns a max power output of 86 PS and a peak torque of 113Nm. Now, the crash test safety rating by Global NCAP has been allegedly leaked ahead of its launch as it was mentioned at the Punch Tata Configurator, saying that it has a 5-star safety rating, reports Gaadiwadi.

Tata Motors has already initiated bookings for its Punch micro SUV across official dealerships and on its website. The much-awaited vehicle will hit the stores this month and is expected to have a price tag of Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom). The Punch harnesses the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform which is also leveraged by the popular Altroz vehicle of the company.

The Altroz is one of the safest cars you can buy in the affordable pricing segment. Since Tata Puch is based on the same platform, it was anticipated to have a high safety rating. While the company has not yet commented on the safety rating of the micro SUV, the report hints that the vehicle has certainly earned five stars from GNCAP.

The micro SUV will give a direct competition to Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Mahindra KUV NXT and also to entry-level cars like Renault Kwid and Nissan Magnite.

While an official statement from the company will stamp this news, the car boasts of lots of safety features featuring dual airbags, EBD and ABS. If the new Punch does indeed have a 5-star crash test safety rating, then it will be the most affordable GNCAP five-star rated car available in the Indian market.

