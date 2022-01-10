Tata Punch Justifies 5-Star Safety Rating, Saves Passengers Despite Brutal Crash

A Tata Punch with five passengers inside got into an accident so brutal that the car rolled over a couple of times, and one of the rear tires got detached from the axle. So fortunate were the passengers that every one of them came out of the accident alive, only with some minor injuries.

Apart from luck, another thing that needs to be given credit is the sturdy build of the Tata Punch that earned the car a five-star rating according to the Global New Car Assessment Program (NCAP). The car did justice to the rating it got from Global NCAP testing.

The accident was reported by a YouTuber named Nikhil Rana, who got the lead of the accident from an eyewitness. According to the details, the accident happened on a highway in Gujarat, and the vehicle was running at 120 kmph.

The car, due to reasons yet unknown, lost control and hit a divider. At such high speed, a car’s skeleton is expected to go through serious damage. However, according to the images of the accident shared on social media, one can see that the frame of the car absorbed the impacts very adeptly, keeping the passengers in the car away from danger.

You can take a look at the report developed by Nikhil Rana here:

The micro-SUV, Tata Punch, was launched in the Indian markets on October 18. The car, during the crash test, earned a handsome 16.45 out of 17 points in the ‘occupant protection category’.

ALSO READ: TVS Raider Review: What Does it Take to be the New Benchmark?

The rating makes the Tata Punch one of the safest made-in-India cars in the market.

Also Watch:

Tata Punch is available in four variants – Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative. The 1.2-litre powertrain churns out a maximum power of 85bhp and a peak torque of 113 Nm.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.