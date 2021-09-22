Tata Punch Small SUV Interiors Unveiled Ahead Of Launch in India, Check Here

The festive season is just around the corner, and so is the release of the all-new Tata Punch on Indian roads. Introducing a new addition in the Micro-SUV segment, the Indian auto giant has been teasing the customers with a #PackAPunch teaser now and then. However, the teasers only included the appearances of the car from the outside.

Taking the excitement up a notch, the company has officially launched the first glance at the interiors of Tata Punch. With the kicker reading, “Surreal View, Spectacular Interiors,” Tata Motors has given the first look at how the view for the passengers sitting inside would be like.

The auto manufacturer took to various social media platforms, including Twitter, to grab the customers’ attention towards the interiors of their new Micro-SUV, ready to compete with rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Ignis. The caption said, “I ‘Spy’ with my eyes, interiors that #PackAPunch. I am Tata Punch.”

By the looks of it, the interiors look minimalistic with a mid-sized infotainment screen, compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, sitting in the middle. The AC vents in the cabin are covered with a blue boundary, giving it just the right contrast aside from the white. The white-blue tone is complemented with an overall shade of black, packing the palette nicely. Tata Punch is based on the same platform as Tata Altroz. Hence, a few characteristics from the latter is borrowed by the former.

Unveiling of the interiors of the Micro-SUV also showcased only two pedals under the wheel, hinting that the vehicle will also come with a fully automatic transmission setup in the top-end variant of the vehicle.

Earlier teasers released by the company gave a clear insight into how to car will look from outside. It was also revealed that the car will be based on the Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) platform and is wrapped up in a black body cladding giving it reinforced protection.

