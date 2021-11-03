Tata Punch Owner Crashes Brand New SUV While Leaving Showroom: Watch Here

Owning a car is a dream for many. When the day to take the delivery of your first car comes, a little excitement is natural. However, things just went overboard in the case of one Tata Punch owner who lost control and crashed the brand new SUV into a wall. The incident was caught on the CCTV camera of the Tata showroom and later shared on YouTube by DSD Cars. The video shows the new owner sitting in the driver's seat as showroom staff awaits the customary handover photo-op.

One staff member is seen explaining the car’s functions to the owner but the vehicle suddenly moves forward on the ramp down from the showroom. Fortunately, the owner manages to stop the car and gets ready to take it down. He makes a sharp left turn and instead of moving towards the exit gate, it comes back to hit the vehicle into the wall right outside the showroom. He almost crashes his Tata Punch into the Audi car parked next to the wall.

Thankfully, neither the driver nor anyone else standing there was harmed but the excitement of a new car must have mellowed in face of the accident.

Tata Punch is the Indian car maker's latest offering in the compact SUV segment. Powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that is featured on the Altroz, the Punch comes equipped with abilities to deliver up to 86 PS power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes with a choice between a 5-speed manual and an AMT gearbox unit. The engine has been tuned to deliver better low-end performance and the automatic transmission variants come with features like Traction Pro mode.

In terms of fuel efficiency, Tata claims the manual variants of the SUV can deliver up to 19 kmpl.The Tata Punch is offered in seven variants that come with a price tag between Rs 5.49 lakh toRs 9.09 lakh (ex-showroom value).

