Tata Punch Small SUV Spotted at Dealer Yard Ahead of Launch During Festive Season

Tata Motors’ much-awaited micro SUV, the Punch, is expected to hit the Indian roads soon. The homegrown automaker’s latest offering will be their first venture in the micro SUV segment and their new vehicles have started arriving at dealer yards and select showrooms ahead of its official launch. The Punch may be launched in the upcoming festive season.

According to a Carwale.com report, the new micro SUV sporting a dual-tone orange and black combination was spotted at a dealer yard ahead of its official debut. The five-seater micro SUV is based on the Impact 2.0 design concept and is expected to be positioned under the Nexon in the SUV line-up. However, the Punch will be built on the ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture) that can be seen in the Altroz as well.

Based on the photos shown in the report, the new four-wheeler gets a high stance like SUVs with eyebrow-styled LED DRLs with the main headlight units on either side are positioned lower. A wide bonnet design and a pronounced grille also feature the fog lamp units which are positioned in the lower half of the dual-tone bumper. Large wheel arches with alloy wheels look appealing and complete the bold looks on the outside.

The chunky skid plates have big black cladding and arrow-shaped wrap-around tail lights at the rear. Meanwhile, the boot lid features the Punch inscription in chrome, which enhances its look. The new vehicle also features a roof coloured spoiler with a high mount stop lamp that further accentuates the SUV’s character.

The dealership yard images partly revealed the interiors as well, the SUV’s dashboard gets a dual-tone combination with a no-fuss layout. The Punch sports a flat-bottom steering wheel with controls and a semi-digital instrument cluster. In addition, the SUV gets rectangular AC vents on both ends of the dashboard, while the floating infotainment cluster is positioned above the centre air vents. The seat upholstery is in black and triangular patterns and the rear seats get an armrest and also offer ample legroom and headroom for the occupants.

Tata Motors has not yet revealed engine details, however the new SUV is likely to be powered by the existing 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine, along with a turbocharged unit as option. It is the same unit that powers its premium hatchback Altroz or Tiago and it is likely to be mated to a five-speed manual and AMT gearbox. The base price for the Punch is expected to be around Rs5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here