Home» News»Auto»Tata Punch SUV Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Variants, Details, Bookings and More
Tata Punch SUV Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Variants, Details, Bookings and More

Tata Punch Launch Live Updates: The Tata Punch is the latest SUV to come from Tata Motors and here, we bring you all the updates LIVE straight from the Tata Punch launch in India.

News18.com | October 04, 2021, 11:59 IST
Tata Punch, Punch, Tata Motors

Tata Punch Launch Live Updates: The Tata Motors Punch is a new SUV that Tata Motors is launching in India today. The Tata Punch SUV will also be the most affordable SUV from Tata Motors in India as it is expected to sit below the Tata Nexon SUV. As of now, Tata Motors has given a clear look as to what the Tata Punch will look like and clearly, Tata Motors is going for a bold look as the car comes with a chunky design language with sharp design elements like the modern headlamp design. Tata Motors has also teased out the interiors of the Tata Punch where it tells us a lot about the SUV. The Tata Punch comes with a minimalistic interior with a touchscreen infotainment system that is expected to have support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The AC vents in the cabin of the Tata Punch are covered with a blue boundary, giving it just the right contrast aside from the white. The white-blue tone is complemented with an overall shade of black, packing the palette nicely. The Tata Punch SUV is based on the same platform as the Tata Altroz.

So tune in as we bring you all the updates about the Tata Punch SUV, straight from the launch event of the Tata Punch and tell you about the price, details, variants and everything else.

WATCH TATA PUNCH LAUNCH LIVE:

Oct 04, 2021 11:59 (IST)

And that's about all you need to know about the Tata Punch, folks. Deliveries of the car are expected to start around Diwali and expect the price announcement to come soon as well. In the meantime, we are driving the Tata Punch in the coming days and expect the first drive impressions to be live by the end of this week. Stay tuned!  

Oct 04, 2021 11:53 (IST)

Bookings for the Tata Punch SUV have started for Rs 21,000 and can be done online as well. 

Oct 04, 2021 11:53 (IST)

Tata Motors has also launched a configurator on their website where those interested can see what kind of combination of "Persona" and "Packs" works for them and gives them the right combination of features.  

Oct 04, 2021 11:52 (IST)

Okay, now let's talk about the booking process of the Tata Punch SUV.

Oct 04, 2021 11:46 (IST)

It is interesting to note that the Tata Punch will come with an AMT transmission option, while the Tata Altroz does not, which will clearly make the Tata Punch the car to go for if someone wants an automatic car that is bigger than the Tata Tiago.

Oct 04, 2021 11:43 (IST)

And on top of the "Persona" variants mentioned below, you can then opt for the following packs to add some more features to the Tata Punch.

Oct 04, 2021 11:40 (IST)

Here is what you get with the Tata Punch Accomplished Persona variant. 

Oct 04, 2021 11:39 (IST)

Here is what you get with the Tata Punch Creative Persona variant. 

Oct 04, 2021 11:39 (IST)

Here is what you get with the Tata Punch Adventure Persona variant. 

Oct 04, 2021 11:38 (IST)

Here is what you get with the Tata Punch Pure Persona variant. 

Oct 04, 2021 11:37 (IST)

Additionally, customers can opt for accessory packs on top of these "Persona" versions as well. 

Oct 04, 2021 11:36 (IST)

So here is what the four variants of the Tata Punch are called - Creative, Adventure, Pure and Adventure.

Oct 04, 2021 11:33 (IST)

There are going to be four variants of the Tata Punch, or "Persona" as Tata Motors calls it, and this will change the features you get on the car.

Oct 04, 2021 11:31 (IST)

Tata Motors is going to do things a little bit differently, they say, when it comes to the variant-wise distribution of the Tata Punch. 

Oct 04, 2021 11:30 (IST)

Other safety features of the Tata Punch include ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts and corner stability control as well.

Oct 04, 2021 11:30 (IST)

Oct 04, 2021 11:29 (IST)

Dual airbags are going to be offered as standard on the Tata Punch.

Oct 04, 2021 11:27 (IST)

The Tata Punch continues to use the same Revotron 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine as the Tata Tiago and Tata Nexon, but Tata Motors says that they have updated the engine with ram-air technology to give the car better fuel efficiency at high speeds.

Oct 04, 2021 11:23 (IST)

One of the interesting highlights of the technology used in the Tata Punch is that the AMT gearbox will alter the mapping based on the altitude at which the Tata Punch is being driven at. This should give the car good capabilities in high-altitude driving conditions. 

Oct 04, 2021 11:20 (IST)

Tata Motors will launch the Tata Punch SUV with an AMT transmission option right away and not launch it six months after the car launch, something that they have done with all their older model launches. 

Oct 04, 2021 11:17 (IST)

Tata Motors has given an idle engine start/stop feature in the Tata Punch in order for the SUV to have a better fuel efficiency. 

Oct 04, 2021 11:16 (IST)

The Tata Punch will get an option of a 1.2-litre petrol engine that is naturally aspirated and makes the Tata Punch go from 0-60 km/h in 6.5 seconds and 0-100 km/h in 16.5 seconds.

Oct 04, 2021 11:14 (IST)

The Tata Punch comes with 366-litre boot space.

Oct 04, 2021 11:14 (IST)

The doors of the Tata Punch will open fully, to 90-degrees for easy entry and exit for passengers. 
 

Oct 04, 2021 11:13 (IST)

The Tata Punch gets 16-inch tyres, 187mm ground clearance, high approach, departure and ramp-over angles and uses the same platform as the Tata Altroz.

Oct 04, 2021 11:12 (IST)

Now, it's time to talk about the performance of the Tata Punch. Will the Punch have the Punch? Sorry for the bad pun.

Oct 04, 2021 11:10 (IST)

The Tata Punch will come with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and will get blue accents on the inside of the cabin.

Oct 04, 2021 11:08 (IST)

Tata Motors says that with the Tata Punch, they wanted to offer the ease of use of a hatchback and yet give it space and ground clearance of an SUV

Oct 04, 2021 11:06 (IST)

Tata Motors says that the Tata Punch is based on the following ideas: commanding driving position, high ground clearance, space and comfort for all passengers and safety.

Oct 04, 2021 11:04 (IST)

Tata Motors says that the true trend of SUVs and their increase in their popularity started with the Tata Safari in India. 

