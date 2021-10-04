Tata Punch SUV Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Variants, Details, Bookings and More

Tata Punch Launch Live Updates: The Tata Motors Punch is a new SUV that Tata Motors is launching in India today. The Tata Punch SUV will also be the most affordable SUV from Tata Motors in India as it is expected to sit below the Tata Nexon SUV. As of now, Tata Motors has given a clear look as to what the Tata Punch will look like and clearly, Tata Motors is going for a bold look as the car comes with a chunky design language with sharp design elements like the modern headlamp design. Tata Motors has also teased out the interiors of the Tata Punch where it tells us a lot about the SUV. The Tata Punch comes with a minimalistic interior with a touchscreen infotainment system that is expected to have support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The AC vents in the cabin of the Tata Punch are covered with a blue boundary, giving it just the right contrast aside from the white. The white-blue tone is complemented with an overall shade of black, packing the palette nicely. The Tata Punch SUV is based on the same platform as the Tata Altroz.
So tune in as we bring you all the updates about the Tata Punch SUV, straight from the launch event of the Tata Punch and tell you about the price, details, variants and everything else.
WATCH TATA PUNCH LAUNCH LIVE:
And that's about all you need to know about the Tata Punch, folks. Deliveries of the car are expected to start around Diwali and expect the price announcement to come soon as well. In the meantime, we are driving the Tata Punch in the coming days and expect the first drive impressions to be live by the end of this week. Stay tuned!
Here are all the updates from the Tata Punch launch event:
