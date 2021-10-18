CHANGE LANGUAGE
Tata Punch SUV Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Variants, Features and More
Tata Punch SUV Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Variants, Features and More

Tata Punch SUV Launch LIVE Updates: The Tata Punch SUV is set to launch in India today and here, we bring you all the updates straight from the launch event LIVE and tell you everything about the latest Tata Punch SUV.

News18.com | October 18, 2021, 12:05 IST
Tata Punch, Tata Motors, Punch

Tata Punch SUV Launch LIVE Updates: The Tata Punch SUV, which is arguably one of the most talked-about cars in India right now, is set to launch today. The Tata Punch SUV will not only be the most affordable SUV from Tata Motors but is actually expected to become one of the most affordable SUVs in India. The Tata Punch will compete against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and will sit alongside the likes of the Tata Altroz hatchback in Tata Motors’ lineup for India. The Tata Punch, however, will be placed underneath the Tata Nexon SUV in terms of price. The Tata Punch will come in four variants – the Tata Punch Pure, the Tata Punch Adventure, the Tata Punch Accomplish and the Tata Punch Creative.

The Tata Punch is based on the same Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) platform as the Tata Altroz and the car has already received an impressive 5-star Global NCAP crash test safety rating which means that the Tata Punch is the most affordable 5-star safety rated car in India.

WATCH TATA PUNCH LAUNCH LIVE HERE:

Oct 18, 2021 12:05 (IST)
Tata Punch Micro-SUV Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 5.49 Lakh

The Tata Punch gets only one engine option that is the 1.2-litre unit we have seen in the Altroz. It produces 86 PS and 113 Nm of output and gets two gearbox options - a 5-speed MT and an AMT unit.

Oct 18, 2021 11:43 (IST)

With this, the Tata Punch is now the most affordable SUV in India and also, the safest Made-in-India car by an Indian automaker.

Oct 18, 2021 11:40 (IST)
Tata Punch Review: An Entry-Level SUV That's Small Outside, But Has Bigger Road Presence

Tata Motors has announced their upcoming product in the form of a sub-compact SUV called Punch and there's a confusion over the segmentation and size of the car. We try to clear the air in our Tata…

Oct 18, 2021 11:32 (IST)

Here's the complete price list for the Tata Punch SUV.

Oct 18, 2021 11:24 (IST)

Hold up, we are putting together a complete list of the variant-wise pricing of the Tata Punch.

Oct 18, 2021 11:18 (IST)

The Tata Punch SUV has been launched in India at Rs 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom)!

Oct 18, 2021 11:17 (IST)

It's almost time now, for the Tata Punch price announcement,

Oct 18, 2021 11:16 (IST)

For the first time in the segment, Tata Punch will get an idle start-stop function, much like the micro-hybrid function for saving fuel. It also gets Traction Pro Mode that mimics 4WD for an easy drive in off-roading tracks. In terms of safety, Tata will offer dual airbags, ABS with EBD and first in segment Brake Sway Control. There’s also a tyre puncture repair kit on offer.

Oct 18, 2021 11:15 (IST)

Tata Punch will get only the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine option (as seen in the Tiago, Tigor and Altroz). The engine will be mated to an AMT gearbox which now gets Altitude mode to help the gearbox function optimally at high altitude terrain.

Oct 18, 2021 11:14 (IST)

The Tata Punch is not only 5-star rated, the highest star rating from GNCAP, but it also has the highest adult occupant safety score amongst all 5-star rated cars in India.

Oct 18, 2021 11:13 (IST)

The Tata Punch will be the second 5-star crash test safety rated SUV from Tata Motors, as the Tata Nexon is also a 5-star rated along with the Tata Altroz. The Tata Tiago and the Tata Tigor come with a segment-leading 4-star crash test safety ratings.

Oct 18, 2021 11:11 (IST)

Tata Punch SUV will come with a 5-star crash test safety rating. It shares the same platform as the Tata Altroz, which too is the only 5-star crash test safety rated hatchback on sale in India.

Oct 18, 2021 11:06 (IST)

The Tata Punch comes with all the essential "SUV elements" in a compact size, including things like safety, high ground clearance, high seating position and off-road capabilities. 

Oct 18, 2021 11:05 (IST)

The compact SUV segment has hit a hurdle at the 4-metre mark and customers are looking for even more accessible options, and that is where the Tata Punch comes in, says Tata Motors.

Oct 18, 2021 11:04 (IST)

The SUV category in India has expanded exponentially in the Indian market and also, across the world, says Tata Motors. Adding, that the Tata Harrier, Tata Nexon and the Tata Safari are leading their segments in terms of sales. And they expect the same with the Tata Punch as well.

Oct 18, 2021 11:03 (IST)

Tata Motors says that they continue to have their focus on building a safe car for the Indian market and that has been the key pillar behind the design of the Tata Punch.

Oct 18, 2021 11:02 (IST)

Tata Motors says that the Tata Punch SUV will come with high off-road capabilities despite being a two-wheel-drive model thanks to electronic driver aids.

Oct 18, 2021 11:00 (IST)

And we begin! The launch event of the Tata Punch SUV is now underway.

Oct 18, 2021 10:59 (IST)

We are only minutes away from the start of the launch event of the Tata Punch SUV, get ready for the updates set to come to you LIVE.

Oct 18, 2021 10:55 (IST)

In case you are wondering how the Tata Punch slots into the lineup of cars by Tata Motors given that they already make the Tata Nexon, then well, the answer is that the Tata Punch will undercut the Tata Nexon and will be placed below it.

Oct 18, 2021 10:54 (IST)

The Tata Punch SUV recently received a full five out five-star rating from global safety watchdog, the Global NCAP, which will make the Tata Punch the most affordable 5-star crash test safety rated car in India.

Oct 18, 2021 10:54 (IST)

Oct 18, 2021 10:36 (IST)

The Tata Punch SUV will come in four variants – the Tata Punch Pure, the Tata Punch Adventure, the Tata Punch Accomplish and the Tata Punch Creative.On top of these variants, you can also opt for the Rhythm and Dazzle customization packs.

Oct 18, 2021 10:27 (IST)

Tata Punch Launch Live Updates: Welcome to the launch updates coming to you LIVE straight from the launch event of the Tata Punch SUV. Here, we will be not only telling you about the price of the car but also, we will tell you everything there is to know about the Tata Punch, including its price, variant details, features, design highlights, practicality features and more.

Tata Punch SUV Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Variants, Features and More
Tata Punch Launch Live Updates. (Photo: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

So tune in, as we bring you all the updates for the Tata Punch SUV straight from the car’s launch event LIVE and tell you everything there is to know about the latest car in India.

