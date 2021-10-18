Tata Punch SUV Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Variants, Features and More

Tata Punch SUV Launch LIVE Updates: The Tata Punch SUV, which is arguably one of the most talked-about cars in India right now, is set to launch today. The Tata Punch SUV will not only be the most affordable SUV from Tata Motors but is actually expected to become one of the most affordable SUVs in India. The Tata Punch will compete against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and will sit alongside the likes of the Tata Altroz hatchback in Tata Motors’ lineup for India. The Tata Punch, however, will be placed underneath the Tata Nexon SUV in terms of price. The Tata Punch will come in four variants – the Tata Punch Pure, the Tata Punch Adventure, the Tata Punch Accomplish and the Tata Punch Creative.
The Tata Punch is based on the same Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) platform as the Tata Altroz and the car has already received an impressive 5-star Global NCAP crash test safety rating which means that the Tata Punch is the most affordable 5-star safety rated car in India.
The Tata Punch gets only one engine option that is the 1.2-litre unit we have seen in the Altroz. It produces 86 PS and 113 Nm of output and gets two gearbox options - a 5-speed MT and an AMT unit.
For the first time in the segment, Tata Punch will get an idle start-stop function, much like the micro-hybrid function for saving fuel. It also gets Traction Pro Mode that mimics 4WD for an easy drive in off-roading tracks. In terms of safety, Tata will offer dual airbags, ABS with EBD and first in segment Brake Sway Control. There’s also a tyre puncture repair kit on offer.
Tata Punch Launch Live Updates: Welcome to the launch updates coming to you LIVE straight from the launch event of the Tata Punch SUV. Here, we will be not only telling you about the price of the car but also, we will tell you everything there is to know about the Tata Punch, including its price, variant details, features, design highlights, practicality features and more.
So tune in, as we bring you all the updates for the Tata Punch SUV straight from the car’s launch event LIVE and tell you everything there is to know about the latest car in India.
