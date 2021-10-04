Tata Punch SUV Unveiled for the Indian Market With Four Persona Options, Bookings Open

Tata Motors has finally unveiled its newest offering in India - the Tata Punch small SUV. The Tata Punch will sit below Nexon in the SUV range and will be sharing price tag, which is yet to be reveal, with the Altroz and Tigor. The SUV will fill an almost non existent segment - micro/ small SUV with only Mahindra KUV100 NXT catering to the customer’s demand. This segment will also see the launch of the Hyundai Casper sometime in next year.

Check the Tata Punch unveil as it happened

Tata Punch will not follow the traditional trim and variant naming and will match the persona of individuals, basis which naming and styling has been done. You also get Rhythm and Dazzle customization packs over and above the trims. Here’s a look-

Tata Punch Pure: R15 wheels, Drive Modes, Engine Start/ Stop, 2 colour options - Grey and White

Tata Punch Adventure: 4-inch floating infotainment system, steering mounted control, power windows, remote key, Mist Green Colour (Over and above Tata Punch Pure)

Tata Punch Accomplish - Meteor Bronze colour, LED tail lamps, 7-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Harman sound system, rear camera, Push button start, Height adjustable seat, Cruise Control (Over and above Tata Punch Adventure)

Tata Punch Creative - Calypso Red, Tornado Blue with dual cabin theme, Projector headlamps, R16 diamond alloys, Digital instrument cluster, Auto wipers, Auto AC, cooled glovebox, Leather wrapped steering wheel, IRA connected car (Over and above Tata Punch Accomplish)

As for the Tata Punch, it is based on the Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) platform and is wrapped up in a black body cladding giving it reinforced protection. The Tata Punch carries over the H2X concept’s upright stance, beefy front end and muscular wheel arches – elements that will surely attract the SUV-loving crowd.

It has 187 mm ground clearance and 16-inch diamond cut alloys. The Tata Punch also carries forward Altroz’s 90-degree opening doors for easy ingress and egress. It has a class leading 366-litre boot space.

By the looks of it, the interiors look minimalistic with a mid-sized infotainment screen, compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, sitting in the middle. The AC vents in the cabin are covered with a blue casing, giving it just the right contrast aside from the white. The white-blue tone is complemented with an overall shade of black, packing the palette nicely.

For the first time in segment, Tata Punch will get idle start stop function, much like micro hybrid function for saving fuel. It also gets Traction Pro Mode that mimics 4WD for easy drive in off-roading tracks. In terms of safety, Tata will offer dual airbags, ABS with EBD and first in segment Brake Sway Control. There’s also a tyre puncture repair kit on offer.

Tata Punch will get only the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine option (as seen in the Tiago, Tigor and Altroz). The engine will be mated to an AMT gearbox which now gets Altitude mode to help gearbox function optimally at high altitude terrain. Like Altroz, Tata might also introduce a turbocharged engine option.

For now, the Tata Punch will have competition in the form of long-forgotten Mahindra KUV100. However, the real competition will be indirect rivals like Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Baleno and Hyundai i20. That said, Hyundai is also developing a mini-SUV of its own (codename AX1) which will most likely be called Casper, which is set to arrive in India next year. Expect the upcoming Tata Punch to be priced in the range of Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom).

