Tata Punch to be Unveiled Tomorrow, Here's All You Need to Know About the Small SUV

The festive season is just around the corner, and so is the release of the all-new Tata Punch on the Indian roads. Tata Motors will be introducing the Punch to the Indian market tomorrow, with details of the upcoming car being revealed for the prospective buyers ahead of launch sometime later this month. Tata Punch will be adding another spark to almost non existent small SUV segment (also referred to as Micro SUV). Here’s a small understanding of the SUV ahead of the official unveiling -

Design

The earlier released image of the Punch by the company gave a clear insight into how to car will look from outside. It was also revealed that the car will be based on the Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) platform and is wrapped up in a black body cladding giving it reinforced protection. The Tata Punch carries over the H2X concept’s upright stance, beefy front end and muscular wheel arches – elements that will surely attract the SUV-loving crowd. While it’s not a proper SUV and instead a beefed up hatchback, the SUV frenzy market of India will surely get a impetus in the affordable SUV space.

Cabin

Post releasing the exterior image, Tata Motors released the cabin image of the Punch. By the looks of it, the interiors look minimalistic with a mid-sized infotainment screen, compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, sitting in the middle. The AC vents in the cabin are covered with a blue boundary, giving it just the right contrast aside from the white. The white-blue tone is complemented with an overall shade of black, packing the palette nicely. Tata Punch is based on the same platform as Tata Altroz. Hence, a few characteristics from the latter is borrowed by the former.

Engine

Unveiling of the interiors of the Micro-SUV also showcased only two pedals under the wheel, hinting that the vehicle will also come with a AMT transmission. While the Tata Punch is expected to only be offered in petrol form, it’s likely to have both the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated engine option (as seen in the Tiago, Tigor and Altroz) as well as the turbocharged engine option (as seen in the Altroz). Gearbox options for the Tata HBX will also include a five-speed manual unit.

Competition

For now, the Tata Punch will have competition in the form of long-forgotten Mahindra KUV100. However, the real competition will be indirect rivals like Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Baleno and Hyundai i20. That said, Hyundai is also developing a mini-SUV of its own (codename AX1) which will most likely be called Casper, which is set to arrive in India next year.

Pricing

Expect the upcoming Tata Punch to be priced in the range of Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata might launch the Turbo-engined version variant later next year with an expected price tag of Rs 8.5 Lakh (ex-showroom) above the 1.2-litre NA engine variants.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.